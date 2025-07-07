ODM calls on Boat Owners/Mariners to Review HurricaneSeason Preparatory Plans





With the second named storm Barry of the hurricane season already behind

us, the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is advising

boat owners/mariners to review their hurricane preparatory

plans, so they can be ready to take action in the event of a

storm/hurricane threat to the country during the upcoming

peak months of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season which is

from mid-August to mid-October.



ODM is requesting mariners to make special preparations to

stay with friends or in a hotel and not to remain on their

vessel during the passing of a hurricane while moored in the

Simpson Bay Lagoon or Oyster Pond.

ODM is also calling on the marine community and service

providers who have a direct relationship with mariners to also remind their clients about seeking safe shelter/mooring in the event of a storm/hurricane strike.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane

hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your

family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by

visiting the Government website:

www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able

to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and

“Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also

valuable for new residents.

