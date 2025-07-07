ODM calls on Boat Owners/Mariners to Review HurricaneSeason Preparatory Plans

With the second named storm Barry of the hurricane season already behind
us, the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is advising
boat owners/mariners to review their hurricane preparatory
plans, so they can be ready to take action in the event of a
storm/hurricane threat to the country during the upcoming
peak months of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season which is
from mid-August to mid-October.
ODM is requesting mariners to make special preparations to
stay with friends or in a hotel and not to remain on their
vessel during the passing of a hurricane while moored in the
Simpson Bay Lagoon or Oyster Pond.
ODM is also calling on the marine community and service
providers who have a direct relationship with mariners to also remind their clients about seeking safe shelter/mooring in the event of a storm/hurricane strike.
The community is urged to learn more about hurricane
hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your
family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by
visiting the Government website:
www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able
to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and
“Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also
valuable for new residents.