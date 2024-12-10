Pantophlet sworn in as attorney at law



On December 9, 2024, amidst colleagues and close relatives, Managing Partner of DEJONG, Ms. Valya Pantophlet, was officially sworn in as an attorney at law.

The oath taking ceremony was conducted by a panel of three judges, led by Mr. Gertjan

Wouters, Vice-President of the Joint Court of Justice.

During this momentous occasion, Pantophlet vowed to obtain the highest standards and

integrity as is required in the legal profession, but also those that underscore the values upheld

by DEJONG.

With this milestone now behind us, Pantophlet is eager to continue her quest to addressing

critical community needs, particularly succession land issues in St. Maarten, Statia, and Saba

as well as promoting amicable dispute resolution, which has its benefits in small island

communities over lengthy and contentious litigation.

