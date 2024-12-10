Altercation at Walter Plantz Square Leaves Two Injured



On the evening of Sunday, December 8, 2024, at approximately 9:00 PM, the Sint Maarten Police

Force (KPSM) Central Dispatch received a report of an ongoing altercation involving a group of young

men at the Walter Plantz Square on Front Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers were informed that a confrontation had escalated, resulting in one young man being struck in the head with a bottle and another suffering a graze wound to his face, reportedly caused by a gunshot.

Both victims were transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for medical attention. Detectives later spoke to the victims and obtained several leads regarding the identities of the suspects involved.

The police are deeply concerned about the recent uptick in gun-related violence on the island in recent months. In response, KPSM is planning several initiatives aimed at addressing and curbing this troubling trend.

The investigation into this incident remains active, and the police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Witnesses or individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force via the tip line at 9300 or +1 721-542-2222, or share information anonymously through the tip line service.

The Sint Maarten Police Force continues to prioritize the safety and security of the community and

appreciates the public’s cooperation in tackling violence on the island.