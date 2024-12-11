Kraigg Brathwaite: Breaking Records and Inspiring Resilience in West Indies Cricket

On November 30, 2024, during the second Test against Bangladesh at Sabina Park, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite achieved a significant milestone by playing his 86th consecutive Test match, surpassing the previous record of 85 held by Sir Garfield Sobers. This accomplishment coincided with Barbados’ Independence Day, adding to its significance.

Reflecting on this achievement, Brathwaite expressed deep gratitude, emphasizing the importance of Test cricket in his career. He recalled setting a goal during his school days with coach Roddy Estwick to play 100 Test matches for the West Indies, a testament to his dedication and perseverance.

Brathwaite made his Test debut in 2011 against Pakistan at Warner Park. After a brief hiatus, he returned in June 2014 to score his maiden Test century against New Zealand and has since been a consistent presence at the top of the order. He attributes his success to hard work and the ability to identify and improve upon areas of his game.

As a leader, Brathwaite believes that resilience defines a true Test cricketer, highlighting the importance of responding to failures and maintaining performance at the highest level. He also shared his favorite centuries, notably his innings against South Africa in 2014 and Australia in 2022, both teams being ranked number one at the time. However, he considers his century at Headingley in 2017, which led to a West Indies victory over England, as particularly special.

Brathwaite’s durability as an opener is exemplified by his unique achievement in 2016, where he became the first opener to remain unbeaten in both innings of a Test, leading the West Indies to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in Sharjah. This was the team’s first Test win outside the Caribbean since 2007, excluding matches against Bangladesh.

Offering advice to aspiring cricketers, Brathwaite emphasized the importance of setting goals and mastering the basics, noting that Test cricket remains the ultimate challenge in the sport.

Between 2014 and 2024, Brathwaite became one of only five openers worldwide to surpass 5,000 Test runs, underscoring his consistency and dedication. His journey from the cricket fields of Barbados to the record books of West Indies cricket is a story of resilience, faith, and an unrelenting commitment to his craft.

This milestone not only highlights Brathwaite’s personal achievements but also serves as a celebration of Barbados’ rich cricketing heritage and the enduring legacy of West Indies cricket.

Source: https://www.windiescricket.com/news/kraigg-brathwaite-surpasses-sir-garfield-sobers-record-in-second-test-against-bangladesh-at-sabina-park/