St. Eustatius Takes Key Step Towards Integrated Care and Living Centre



On November 28, the Statia Health Care Steering Committee, together with AMPC

International Health Consultants, signed a contract for the first phase of developing the new

Integrated Care and Living Centre. The signing of this contract marks a significant milestone in

improving the island’s healthcare infrastructure.

The Steering Committee overseeing this multifunctional care center comprises of the island’s four

healthcare partners: the St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home Foundation, the St. Eustatius Health Care

Foundation (SEHCF), the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport (VWS), and the Department of

Public Health (GGD) of the Public Entity of St. Eustatius (OLE).

Collaboration and Shared Ambition

The Statia Health Care Steering Committee is proud of achieving this milestone. “The new center

consolidates high-quality preventive, medical, and geriatric care in one location, tailored to the

specific needs of the Statia community.”

Community Involvement

A key aspect of this initial phase is involving the community and healthcare providers. AMPC is

carefully assessing the needs and expectations of all stakeholders to ensure that the new center

aligns optimally with the island’s requirements and capabilities.

Reactions from the Statia Healthcare Steering Committee

The Steering Committee emphasizes the importance of collaboration and local engagement: “This

step symbolizes the shared ambition of the St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home Foundation, SEHCF,

VWS, and OLE to elevate healthcare on St. Eustatius. The new Integrated Care and Living Centre

will play a crucial role in improving healthcare, disease prevention, and the well-being of our

community.”

About AMPC International Health Consultants

AMPC is a renowned consultancy specializing in the design, construction, and outfitting of

healthcare facilities. With extensive experience in various regions, including the Caribbean (e.g.,

Jamaica and Aruba), AMPC brings expertise suited to the unique challenges of St. Eustatius.

Next Steps

In the coming months, the parties involved will collaborate closely on a detailed design. The new

Integrated Care and Living Centre is expected to be completed within 3 to 5 years, representing a

sustainable improvement in the island’s healthcare infrastructure.