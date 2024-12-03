St. Eustatius Takes Key Step Towards Integrated Care and Living Centre

On November 28, the Statia Health Care Steering Committee, together with AMPC
International Health Consultants, signed a contract for the first phase of developing the new
Integrated Care and Living Centre. The signing of this contract marks a significant milestone in
improving the island’s healthcare infrastructure.
The Steering Committee overseeing this multifunctional care center comprises of the island’s four
healthcare partners: the St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home Foundation, the St. Eustatius Health Care
Foundation (SEHCF), the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport (VWS), and the Department of
Public Health (GGD) of the Public Entity of St. Eustatius (OLE).
Collaboration and Shared Ambition
The Statia Health Care Steering Committee is proud of achieving this milestone. “The new center
consolidates high-quality preventive, medical, and geriatric care in one location, tailored to the
specific needs of the Statia community.”
Community Involvement
A key aspect of this initial phase is involving the community and healthcare providers. AMPC is
carefully assessing the needs and expectations of all stakeholders to ensure that the new center
aligns optimally with the island’s requirements and capabilities.
Reactions from the Statia Healthcare Steering Committee
The Steering Committee emphasizes the importance of collaboration and local engagement: “This
step symbolizes the shared ambition of the St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home Foundation, SEHCF,
VWS, and OLE to elevate healthcare on St. Eustatius. The new Integrated Care and Living Centre
will play a crucial role in improving healthcare, disease prevention, and the well-being of our
community.”
About AMPC International Health Consultants
AMPC is a renowned consultancy specializing in the design, construction, and outfitting of
healthcare facilities. With extensive experience in various regions, including the Caribbean (e.g.,
Jamaica and Aruba), AMPC brings expertise suited to the unique challenges of St. Eustatius.
Next Steps
In the coming months, the parties involved will collaborate closely on a detailed design. The new
Integrated Care and Living Centre is expected to be completed within 3 to 5 years, representing a
sustainable improvement in the island’s healthcare infrastructure.