IETA Reminds Taxi and Tour Operators to Prioritize Timely Return of Cruise Passengers to Harbour

With the 2024 tourism and holiday season in full swing, the Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) is reminding all taxi and tour operators transporting cruise passengers to prioritize their timely return to the harbour. This advisory is especially relevant for operators traveling from areas such as Maho, Marigot, and Simpson Bay during late afternoon hours when traffic congestion typically

intensifies.

IETA encourages all operators to plan accordingly to avoid delays and ensure a seamless experience for cruise passengers as they prepare for their departure.