St. Maarten Youth Council Association Reopens SMOYA Nominations for 2025

The St. Maarten Youth Council Association is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for

the 2025 St. Maarten Outstanding Youth Awards (SMOYA). Under this year’s theme, “Moving

Forward to Rise Together,” the awards aim to recognize and honor young people between the ages of

12 and 25 who exemplify the best qualities of St. Maarten’s youth. Originally launched in 2005,

SMOYA has celebrated the achievements of many remarkable young individuals. After a brief hiatus,

the awards made a triumphant return in January 2024, featuring 25 inspiring nominees.

The 2025 SMOYA Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, 2025. Schools and

organizations across St. Maarten are encouraged to submit nominations for outstanding youth who excel

in various fields. This year, SMOYA nominations will be accepted in the following eight categories:

Academic Improvement, Community, Culture, Environment, Music, Personal Improvement,

Scientific/Technological Development, Sports.

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, February 7, 2025. Schools and organizations interested in

nominating outstanding youth can contact the St. Maarten Youth Council Association to receive the

nomination form and additional information: phone: 548-5020 / 550-8971 / 548-5022 / 581-1953, email:

sxmyouthcouncil@gmail.com or symcaprojects@gmail.com.

The St. Maarten Youth Council Association looks forward to celebrating the achievements of St.

Maarten’s young talents and leaders at the upcoming SMOYA ceremony.