PRINCESS BEATRIX INAUGURATES NEW PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TERMINAL, HONORING 80 YEARS OF AVIATION HISTORY ON SINT MAARTEN

Today marked a historic day at Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM). The airport commemorated the re-opening of its state-of-the-art terminal building, with a both festive and royal ceremony attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands. The occasion carries historical significance, as it marked almost exactly 80 years since the airport was first inaugurated in 1944 by Princess Beatrix’s mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Juliana of the Netherlands, after whom the airport is named.

Nearly eight decades after the airport was first opened by Princess Juliana, Princess Beatrix unveiled a

commemorative plaque, symbolizing a connection that spans generations. With applause from

dignitaries, local officials, and the community, the event highlighted the enduring bond between the

Dutch Royal Family and Sint Maarten—a bond that has supported the island through times of

prosperity and challenge alike.

CEO of Princess Juliana International Airport Brian Mingo emphasized the importance for the island:

“Today, we celebrate not only a new beginning for Princess Juliana International Airport but also the

continuation of an 80-year legacy. We are honored to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix,

whose presence today underscores the significance of our island, our airport—not only as a hub for

tourism but also as an essential economic lifeline for St. Maarten and many of our neighboring islands.

Our new terminal building reflects the commitment and resilience of our team, our airport. It has been

built stronger and better to withstand the storms of tomorrow. Moreover, it has been improved to

deliver the perfect passenger experience we all strive for. Our airport stands as a vital gateway,

connecting people and cultures across the Caribbean and beyond.”

In his address, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina emphasized the unity and tenacity that made this day

possible: ‘“Through resilience, dedication, and hard work, we have turned vision into reality. This

achievement is a testament to the spirit of Sint Maarten—a nation that rises above challenges and

pursues greatness. As we celebrate today, let us carry forward the belief that together, there are no

limits to what we can accomplish. My gratitude goes out to every Saint Martiner, big and small, who

has stood by the airport throughout this journey, turning dreams into milestones.”

Historical Timeline Princess Juliana International Airport 1944-2024

March 4, 1944: Her Royal Highness Princess Juliana he Netherlands officially opens an airbase as a

civilian airport.

March 20, 1964: Former Dutch Minister Barend Biesheuvel officially opens Princess Juliana

International Airport on the site on Simpson Bay where it is currently located.

November 10, 2006: Her Majesty Queen Beatrix of the Kingdom of the Netherlands inaugurates the

new terminal building of Princess Juliana International Airport, marking the official opening of the

extended and upgraded airport facilities.

September 6, 2017: The airport is hit by Hurricane Irma (Cat 5).

January 2020: Princess Juliana International Airport signs the World Bank/EIB loan to reconstruct the

terminal.

July 2021: Ballast Nedam International Project signs the contract to start the reconstruction.

September 2021: Ballast Nedam International Project starts the reconstruction works with the

demolition of the upper floor departure area.

February 6, 2023: His Majesty King Willem Alexander, Her Majesty Queen Máxima, and Princess

Amalia visit Princess Juliana International Airport as part of Princess Amalia’s introductory trip to the

Caribbean of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

November 15, 2023: The airport announces the soft opening of its brand-new departure hall.

January 12, 2024: The airport celebrates a big milestone with the opening of the new departure hall.

January 22, 2024: Princess Juliana International Airport and Winair unveil the brand-new check-in area

for the first Winair passengers flying to Saba and St. Eustatius.

February 12, 2024: Princess Juliana International Airport unveils the brand-new check-in area for all

airlines.

March 2024: Ballast Nedam started the reconstruction of an upgraded Arrival Hall. Construction of the

Arrival Hall is anticipated to be finalized by the second quarter of 2024, in time for summer travel.

October 8, 2024: Ballast Nedam International Projects officially handed-over the key to Princess Juliana

International Airport, marking the end of the reconstruction Phase 3.

October 18, 2024: Princess Juliana International Airport opens the new arrival hall for passengers with

new entry form.

November 14, 2024: Opening airport terminal building: Princess Beatrix inaugurates the new airport

terminal building of Princess Juliana International Airport.

About Princess Juliana International Airport

Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) is the second busiest airport in the Northeast Caribbean and

serves as a vital airport hub for Saba, St Eustatius, St Barthelemy, Anguilla, Dominica, Nevis, and Tortola.

The airport stands as one of the largest employers on the island, with 315 workers employed directly

and a total of 1700 workers within the entire airport community. In 2024, Sint Maarten Airport expects

to handle 1.5 million passengers and 54,000 aircraft movements.