Police Force of Sint Maarten Investigates Two Shooting IncidentsNovember 12, 2024

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is currently investigating two separate shooting incidents

that occurred early Sunday morning and early Monday morning. These incidents

resulted in gunshot injuries to two individuals, who later sought medical

treatment. Police are actively seeking information from the public to assist in these

investigations.

First Incident – Sunday, November 10, 2024

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a male victim presented himself at a medical center

on the French side of Sint Maarten with a gunshot wound. According to information provided by French authorities, the victim informed French police that he had been shot on Coralita Road (Dutch Side) by unknown individual(s) while driving through the area. Following the incident, the victim drove himself home and was later transported to the French medical facility, where he received medical attention. French authorities have since taken a formal statement from the victim.

Second Incident – Monday, November 12, 2024

On Monday morning, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the Central Police Dispatch in Sint Maarten received

multiple calls reporting gunshots in the vicinity of a nightclub in the Defiance area. Officers responded

to the scene but were initially unable to determine the exact location of the shooting.

Later, officers and detectives, along with the Forensics Department, returned to the Defiance area to

gather evidence. Shortly after the incident was reported, Central Dispatch was notified by the Sint

Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) of a young male who had arrived with a gunshot wound. Upon

speaking with detectives, the victim stated that he had been robbed and subsequently shot after

leaving a gentlemen’s club in the Defiance area.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is actively investigating both incidents and is working closely with

French law enforcement to gather further details. Detectives are pursuing all leads, and forensic teams

are analyzing the collected evidence.

In addition, the Police Force urges anyone with information about these incidents to come forward.

The public is also encouraged to share any information regarding the location of firearms or individuals

known to possess firearms. Providing such information could be crucial in identifying suspects and

enhancing community safety.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 (721) 542-