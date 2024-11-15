Legal Help Desk Pilot Program Gains Momentum

The new pilot program providing legal support services has reached its second week of operation, and initial results are promising. Minister Veronica Jansen-Webster visited the Community Help Desk today to observe the program firsthand and emphasize the importance of this initiative.

This initiative of MP Roseburg was conceived to offer accessible legal assistance to those in need. The initial development of the initiative was presented to the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), with Senior Policy Advisor Mr. Herbert Martina translating the vision into actionable steps.

The project has since been brought to life by Mrs. Chantale Groeneveldt, Division Head of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), and her dedicated team, who have worked tirelessly to establish and launch this service.

Minister Jansen-Webster expressed deep gratitude to the volunteers who have generously offered their time and expertise to help ensure the help desk’s success. “Their dedication has been crucial in bringing this service to life for the benefit of our community,” she stated.

To assess the pilot’s impact, the program will undergo a formal evaluation. Early indicators are highly encouraging, with overwhelming community demand for legal support. Minister Jansen-Webster envisions that, with minor adjustments, the help desk could become a permanent and integral part of the community help desk’s offerings.

As part of the initial outreach, an informational campaign was launched on October 31, 2024, with a questionnaire directed at legal professionals to gauge their interest in collaboration. Consultation hours held at the Cole Bay Community Help Desk have shown great interest.

Eight consultation slots were made available in 15-minute appointments on November 7 and November 14, both of which were fully booked. Since the flyer’s release, a total of 21 people have sought appointments, highlighting the service’s value to the community.

Additional program activities include:

on immigration procedures scheduled for November 18, 2024, at the Government Building Conference Room 1 & 2, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The distribution of the questionnaire to the Bar Association to gain additional responses. A database of lawyers will be created, enabling residents to access legal support relevant to their needs.

to gain additional responses. A database of lawyers will be created, enabling residents to access legal support relevant to their needs. A debrief session with the initial consultation facilitator to evaluate and potentially continue the service.

to evaluate and potentially continue the service. Planning of further consultation hours in December, as offered by another facilitator, pending confirmation.

Organization of an additional information session to address common legal challenges, facilitated by a legal professional.

Minister Jansen-Webster, who is preparing for her upcoming role as a legislator, shared her commitment to expanding community-focused initiatives. She pledged to pursue additional programs, such as offering psychological support at community help desks, to further assist the public. Confident in the support of her colleagues, she looks forward to building a collaborative working relationship as a Member of Parliament.

The legal help desk pilot stands as a testament to the positive impact of collaborative vision and dedicated community service. It has laid a strong foundation for future initiatives aimed at enhancing community access to essential support services.