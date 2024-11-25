Police of Sint Maarten (KPSM) Urge Drivers to Exercise Extreme Caution Amid Rising TrafficAccidents



The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is calling on all road users, including those operating two-,

three-, and four-wheeled vehicles, to take urgent precautions when navigating the island’s roads. This

appeal comes in response to a troubling increase in serious traffic accidents over the past week, some

resulting in life-threatening injuries and even loss of life.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, November 24, 2024, a tragic accident claimed the life of a

motorcyclist. Investigations into this incident are ongoing.

Additionally, the Traffic Department is investigating another severe accident that occurred on Welfare

Road around 10:50 PM on the same day. According to reports received by Central Dispatch, a quad

rider traveling from the Kruythoff Roundabout towards Simpson Bay lost control near the Wellington

Road junction. The rider collided with the central divider and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

The rider, who sustained critical head injuries, was attended to by ambulance personnel and

transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in critical condition. The cause of this accident

is under active investigation.

Given the current high tourist season, KPSM is emphasizing this message to both local residents and

visitors to the island. The traffic situation is especially precarious due to increased road activity,

making vigilance and responsible driving more crucial than ever.

The increase in severe traffic incidents has overwhelmed the Traffic Department, highlighting the need

for immediate action by all drivers to ensure safety on the roads. The police urge all road users to:

Maintain Safe Speeds: Adhere to posted speed limits and adjust speed based on road and traffic

conditions.

Stay Alert: Avoid distractions such as mobile phones and always remain vigilant for pedestrians and

other vehicles.

Wear Protective Gear: Motorcyclists and quad riders are reminded to wear helmets and other safety

gear at all times.

Drive Responsibly: Never operate vehicles under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The KPSM is committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and will continue to monitor and

enforce traffic regulations. Everyone is urged to exercise patience, caution, and responsibility to

prevent further tragedies on our roads.