Police of Sint Maarten (KPSM) Urge Drivers to Exercise Extreme Caution Amid Rising TrafficAccidents

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is calling on all road users, including those operating two-,
three-, and four-wheeled vehicles, to take urgent precautions when navigating the island’s roads. This
appeal comes in response to a troubling increase in serious traffic accidents over the past week, some
resulting in life-threatening injuries and even loss of life.
In the early hours of Sunday morning, November 24, 2024, a tragic accident claimed the life of a
motorcyclist. Investigations into this incident are ongoing.
Additionally, the Traffic Department is investigating another severe accident that occurred on Welfare
Road around 10:50 PM on the same day. According to reports received by Central Dispatch, a quad
rider traveling from the Kruythoff Roundabout towards Simpson Bay lost control near the Wellington
Road junction. The rider collided with the central divider and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.
The rider, who sustained critical head injuries, was attended to by ambulance personnel and
transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in critical condition. The cause of this accident
is under active investigation.
Given the current high tourist season, KPSM is emphasizing this message to both local residents and
visitors to the island. The traffic situation is especially precarious due to increased road activity,
making vigilance and responsible driving more crucial than ever.
The increase in severe traffic incidents has overwhelmed the Traffic Department, highlighting the need
for immediate action by all drivers to ensure safety on the roads. The police urge all road users to:
Maintain Safe Speeds: Adhere to posted speed limits and adjust speed based on road and traffic
conditions.
Stay Alert: Avoid distractions such as mobile phones and always remain vigilant for pedestrians and
other vehicles.
Wear Protective Gear: Motorcyclists and quad riders are reminded to wear helmets and other safety
gear at all times.
Drive Responsibly: Never operate vehicles under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The KPSM is committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and will continue to monitor and
enforce traffic regulations. Everyone is urged to exercise patience, caution, and responsibility to
prevent further tragedies on our roads.