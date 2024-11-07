Traffic Incident on Airport Road, Simpson Bay: Safety Advisory for the Upcoming BusyWeekend



Personnel of the Traffic department of (KPSM) are currently investigating a serious traffic accident

involving a car and a motorcycle, which occurred on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at approximately

5:00 PM. The incident took place on Airport Road, near a car rental agency in the Simpson Bay area.

KPSM’s initial investigation indicates that the driver of the motorcycle was riding on Airport Road,

coming from the direction of Water Front Road and heading toward the Causeway Bridge. At the same

time, a car pulled out from the roadside near a restaurant, making a left turn onto Airport Road in the

same direction toward the Causeway Bridge. As a result of this unsafe turn, the motorcycle was

unable to avoid a collision, and the struck the right front side of the car. The force of the impact

caused the motorcycle operator to fall, resulting in a fracture to the right leg. Emergency responders

transported the motorcyclist to the Sint-Maarten Medical center (SMMC) for immediate medical care.

Given the anticipated high traffic volume due to the Sint Maartens’ Day celebration this weekend and

the increased risk of accidents, KPSM urges all road users to exercise heightened caution. The

following safety recommendations are provided:

 Remain vigilant of other road users: Consistently monitor your surroundings and

anticipate unexpected actions by others.

 Avoid hazardous maneuvers: Refrain from making sudden turns without signaling properly,

and always observe traffic rules.

 Maintain a safe following distance: Keep sufficient space between your vehicle and others

to allow for adequate reaction time.

 Adjust speed accordingly: Adhere to speed limits and avoid speeding, especially on

congested roads such as Airport Road.

 Do not drive under the influence: Avoid operating a vehicle if you are under the influence

of alcohol or any substances that impair reaction times.

KPSM reminds everyone that caution and responsibility are essential for the safety of all road users.

Let’s work together to ensure a safer community.