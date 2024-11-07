ODM: Two Storms Form So Far for November. Don’t LetYour Guard Down





Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster

Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, said on Thursday that

so far, the month of November, the first seven days, two

named storms have formed bringing the total storms formed

for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season to 17 of which 11

became hurricanes and of those five became major

hurricanes.

Richardson said this is a reminder to continue to remain

prepared and vigilant. Hurricane Rafael is currently in the

Gulf of Mexico and just a few days ago was a major

Category 3 hurricane, the fifth one for the season.

Even though the hurricane season comes to an end in three

weeks, storm systems can still form and pose a threat.

ODM is calling on residents and the business community to

continue to remain vigilant and monitor local weather

reports from the MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their

social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ as the

country moves through the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

ODM calls on the community to double check their disaster

supply kit which should be in place from the beginning of

the hurricane season.

The disaster supply kit should have at least seven days of

food and water. If you haven’t compiled such, the time to

do so is now! Don’t wait for the last moment to be

storm/hurricane ready.

The remaining storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane

season are: Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane

hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your

family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by

visiting the Government website:

www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able

to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and

“Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also

valuable for new residents.

For official weather-related information, rely on forecasts

that can be found at the website of the Meteorological

Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or

visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad

season. Remain vigilant and prepared!

The hurricane season runs through November 30.