ODM: Two Storms Form So Far for November. Don’t LetYour Guard Down

Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster
Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, said on Thursday that
so far, the month of November, the first seven days, two
named storms have formed bringing the total storms formed
for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season to 17 of which 11
became hurricanes and of those five became major
hurricanes.
Richardson said this is a reminder to continue to remain
prepared and vigilant. Hurricane Rafael is currently in the
Gulf of Mexico and just a few days ago was a major
Category 3 hurricane, the fifth one for the season.
Even though the hurricane season comes to an end in three
weeks, storm systems can still form and pose a threat.
ODM is calling on residents and the business community to
continue to remain vigilant and monitor local weather
reports from the MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their
social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ as the
country moves through the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.
ODM calls on the community to double check their disaster
supply kit which should be in place from the beginning of
the hurricane season.
The disaster supply kit should have at least seven days of
food and water. If you haven’t compiled such, the time to
do so is now! Don’t wait for the last moment to be
storm/hurricane ready.
The remaining storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane
season are: Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.
The community is urged to learn more about hurricane
hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your
family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by
visiting the Government website:
www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able
to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and
“Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also
valuable for new residents.
For official weather-related information, rely on forecasts
that can be found at the website of the Meteorological
Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or
visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/
Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad
season. Remain vigilant and prepared!
The hurricane season runs through November 30.