CPS reminds community to take measures to prevent mosquito breeding after rainfall events

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is calling on residents to take and continue the necessary actions after every rainfall event in eliminating mosquito breeding sites to effectively minimize mosquito borne diseases, such as dengue.

For a number of days, the country has been receiving rainfall and therefore action is necessary to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Communities must also check their surroundings two days after a rainfall event to make sure mosquitoes are not breeding in containers around your home and business.

Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half inch of water. This is not much, and plant saucers, bottle caps or plastic shopping bags hidden amongst vegetation/shrubs are some of those unassuming places that can gather a small amount of water and can still be a huge breeding site for your mosquitoes.

Dengue can become a life-threatening illness, and it is crucial for everyone to be aware of the symptoms and take the necessary precautions to prevent further mosquito breeding, and transmission of mosquito borne diseases.

People become infected with dengue virus when an infected Aedes Aegyptus or Aedes albopictus mosquito feed or bite them. Usually between four to seven (4-7) days after a bite of an infected mosquito people typically begin to show symptoms.

Persons with a fever and two or more of the following symptoms are suspected dengue cases and should be tested for confirmation: Nausea/vomiting; Rash; Myalgia/arthralgia (muscle/joint pain); Headache, retro-orbital pain (pain behind the eyes); and Petechiae (red/purple spots on skin); Leukopenia (decrease in number of white blood cells).

Source reduction is the key to decreasing the mosquito population. Due to the tropical nature of our climate, breeding habitats are in abundance, and many of them are unfortunately man-made.

Breeding sites include anywhere that water can settle or remain stagnant for a certain time undisturbed from garbage to your flowers/plants. This includes tin cans, old tires, empty paint cans, buckets, old saucers, flowerpots, cemetery urns/vase, old pet dishes, unused plastic swimming pools, boats on dry dock, used food containers, plastic drinking cups; plastic shopping bags or other containers or plants that collect and hold water.

Source reduction starts by covering, removing, or turning over containers, artificial artifacts, unused boats which can be potential breeding sites and properly maintain the yard and surrounding by trimming overgrown vegetation. Every resident on the island should comply with the source reduction to have an impact against mosquitoes in the community.

A few tips/reminders: Get rid of any unused pots or bins or turn them upside down, so they don’t collect water; Keep trash and recycling bins covered. If you can, try drilling drain holes into the bottom of unused containers; conduct a weekly assessment in and around your home, workplace and even recreation venue; keep a fine-mesh screen over rain barrels, water tanks and cistern outlets. Clean your rain spouts regularly so water can flow and not become stagnant; and properly remove or treat old unused tires.

In addition, to eliminating mosquito breeding sites, weekly assess your home and workplace and eliminate the source. Use mosquito repellent to prevent the mosquitoes from feeding, follow the instructions on the product label. Aedes aegypti mosquito is attracted to dark spaces and clothing at dusk and dawn. It is recommended to wear light coloured clothing during those times.

For issues surrounding mosquito breeding sites, contact CPS’ vector control team by calling 520-4161, 542-1222/1570, or 914.

Or by email vector-control@sintmaartengov.org with supporting pictures and contact information to report a mosquito nuisance or request assistance.