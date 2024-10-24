CPS: No-one should face breast cancer alone. Check with your Family Physician



Breast cancer is the most common cancer globally with around 2.3 million new cases every

year, the World Health Organization (WHO) states.

“It represents one in eight cancer cases in both sexes and a quarter of all cancers in women with 70% mortality occurring in resource constrained settings.

“Health system barriers and patient level factors with low levels of awareness and knowledge are contributing to low uptake of early detection services, with resultant late-stage diagnoses and poor

outcomes.

“In many resource-constrained settings, breast cancer affects a relatively younger population significantly contributing to premature mortality and maternal orphans,” the WHO says.

The WHO launched the Global Breast Cancer Initiative (GBCI) in 2021 to reduce mortality rates by 2.5% per year by 2040 to save 2.5 million lives through three key pillars of action on health

promotion for early detection, timely diagnosis; and comprehensive breast cancer management.

The breast cancer awareness month (BCAM) is celebrated globally every October to create awareness about breast cancer. This October various organizations are highlighting the importance of

early detection, timely diagnosis, comprehensive treatment and the need to provide support for persons with live experience including through patient navigation.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department from the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, says creating awareness about breast cancer is part of CPS’s

annual calendar of health observances.

What can you do? Adopting a healthier lifestyle! The WHO says about one in four breast cancers can be prevented by modifying risk factors and adopting healthier lifestyle choices. The most important lifestyle choices to consider are to exercise regularly, to maintain a healthy weight and to avoid alcohol consumption.

Recent studies have shown that maintaining a balanced diet and body weight can affect breast cancer risks for women 10, 20 or even 30 years later.

What can people living with breast cancer and their families do?

Seek early care! The WHO says the reason breast awareness is so important is because breast cancer is highly curable if detected in its early stages and adequate treatment is provided. Early care

is better care.

Seek treatment completion! You are best positioned for a successful outcome if you adhere to your treatments and complete your full schedule as prescribed by your healthcare provider.

Breast cancer treatment can be daunting because it can require surgery, radiotherapy and systemic therapy. But completing treatment offers the best possibility of cure and survival.

“We know that addressing broader care needs like psycho-social, mental health and spiritual support, counselling, physical therapy and nutritional care can aid in treatment completion and improve

outcomes. Receiving care from a multi-disciplinary team of healthcare providers is important to achieve these goals,” the WHO concludes, and therefore it’s important to speak with your house doctor.