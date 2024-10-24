St. Maarten Youth Parliament Hosts Annual Interscholastic Debate



The St. Maarten Youth Parliament is proud to announce the Annual Interscholastic

Debate, set to take place on Saturday, October 26th, and Saturday, November 2nd,

2024, at the University of St. Martin (USM) at 6:30 PM.

This year, three schools will be competing: Learning Unlimited, St. Dominic High

School, and Milton Peters College. On October 26th, 2024, the first debate will feature

St. Dominic going head-to-head with Learning Unlimited on the topic “Investing in

renewable energy is beneficial for St. Maarten”. The second debate, scheduled for

November 2nd, 2024, will see the winner of the first round take on last year’s defending

champion, Milton Peters College.

Community members are invited to come out and support the young debaters. There

will be an entrance fee of $2.00 per person.

Join us for an exciting display of talent, critical thinking, and engaging discussions as

the students showcase their skills on the big stage!