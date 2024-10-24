St. Maarten Youth Parliament Hosts Annual Interscholastic Debate

The St. Maarten Youth Parliament is proud to announce the Annual Interscholastic
Debate, set to take place on Saturday, October 26th, and Saturday, November 2nd,
2024, at the University of St. Martin (USM) at 6:30 PM.
This year, three schools will be competing: Learning Unlimited, St. Dominic High
School, and Milton Peters College. On October 26th, 2024, the first debate will feature
St. Dominic going head-to-head with Learning Unlimited on the topic “Investing in
renewable energy is beneficial for St. Maarten”. The second debate, scheduled for
November 2nd, 2024, will see the winner of the first round take on last year’s defending
champion, Milton Peters College.
Community members are invited to come out and support the young debaters. There
will be an entrance fee of $2.00 per person.
Join us for an exciting display of talent, critical thinking, and engaging discussions as
the students showcase their skills on the big stage!