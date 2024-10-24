STEP Survey Concludes on October 31. Households reminded to cooperate with important national health survey 



The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), in

conjunction with Social & Health Insurances (SZV), and other relevant stakeholders, who started the STEPS Survey SXM 2023 back in July 2023, a national population health survey to assess

risk factors for noncommunicable diseases, will conclude at the end of October.

Ministry VSA is reminding households to cooperate with surveyors when they pass by to conduct the national health survey.

3,500 households have been randomly selected to be surveyed.

House-to-house interviews and health screenings will be conducted among selected adults between the ages of 18-69 years.

The aim is to collect data on behavioral and biological factors that can increase the risk of noncommunicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, heart attacks, and cancer.

This survey is conducted with the support from Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/World Health Organization (WHO) and the Temporary Work Organization (TWO). This survey is also being conducted in various countries in the Caribbean Region.