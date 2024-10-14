Jeaninne Wong-Loi-Sing receives the Ien Dales Integrity Award 2024



Today, Jeaninne Wong-Loi-Sing, integrity adviser at the Rijksdienst Caribisch

Nederland, received the Ien Dales Integrity Award 2024. This prestigious award is

presented biennially in the Netherlands to individuals who make extraordinary efforts

in promoting integrity within the public sector. The award is named after former

Minister of the Interior Ien Dales, a proponent of good public administration and

integrity.

Jeaninne Wong-Loi-Sing received the award because of her commitment to the promotion of

integrity within the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland. The jury was impressed by her

enthusiasm, professionalism, and the example she sets to others. Her commitment has

fostered a culture of integrity, not only within Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland but also across

the wider society of the Caribbean Netherlands.

A role model for the Caribbean Netherlands

The award ceremony took place during a meeting of the Ien Dales Chair, organised by the

Foundation CAOP and the Leiden University. Jury chair Edith Snoeij: “Jeaninne has shown

that integrity is not a one-off goal, but is something you work on every day. Her ability to

achieve tangible results in a complex administrative environment has seen her become a role

model within the Caribbean Netherlands over the past decade.”

Integrity and cooperation

The jury further praised Jeaninne for her cooperation with trade unions, directors, and

employees in the development of integrity policies. She launched a campaign to spread this

policy among employees and she initiated training sessions for both managers and

employees. In addition, Jeaninne established an office to support integrity within the

organisation, giving this topic a recognisable face. She also introduced a complaints

procedure and a system of confidential counsellors, and she organised employee satisfaction

surveys. The results were discussed with the executive board in order to implement

improvements.

About the Award

The Ien Dales Integrity Award is presented to individuals who, during their careers or while

holding office, demonstrate responsibility for the promotion of integrity within a complex

administrative and socio-economic environment. They must also show a demonstrable

commitment to prudent public administration and actively work on combating irregularities.

Their personal commitment to an organisation of integrity, both individually and as a team,

has attracted positive attention. The award consists of the bronze statue ‘Noortje’, created by

Anton Hoornweg, and a cash amount for the promotion of integrity.

More information about the Ien Dales Integrity Award and the full jury report can be found on

the website of the www.caop.nl .