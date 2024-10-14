Jeaninne Wong-Loi-Sing receives the Ien Dales Integrity Award 2024

Today, Jeaninne Wong-Loi-Sing, integrity adviser at the Rijksdienst Caribisch
Nederland, received the Ien Dales Integrity Award 2024. This prestigious award is
presented biennially in the Netherlands to individuals who make extraordinary efforts
in promoting integrity within the public sector. The award is named after former
Minister of the Interior Ien Dales, a proponent of good public administration and
integrity.
Jeaninne Wong-Loi-Sing received the award because of her commitment to the promotion of
integrity within the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland. The jury was impressed by her
enthusiasm, professionalism, and the example she sets to others. Her commitment has
fostered a culture of integrity, not only within Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland but also across
the wider society of the Caribbean Netherlands.
A role model for the Caribbean Netherlands
The award ceremony took place during a meeting of the Ien Dales Chair, organised by the
Foundation CAOP and the Leiden University. Jury chair Edith Snoeij: “Jeaninne has shown
that integrity is not a one-off goal, but is something you work on every day. Her ability to
achieve tangible results in a complex administrative environment has seen her become a role
model within the Caribbean Netherlands over the past decade.”
Integrity and cooperation
The jury further praised Jeaninne for her cooperation with trade unions, directors, and
employees in the development of integrity policies. She launched a campaign to spread this
policy among employees and she initiated training sessions for both managers and
employees. In addition, Jeaninne established an office to support integrity within the
organisation, giving this topic a recognisable face. She also introduced a complaints
procedure and a system of confidential counsellors, and she organised employee satisfaction
surveys. The results were discussed with the executive board in order to implement
improvements.
About the Award
The Ien Dales Integrity Award is presented to individuals who, during their careers or while
holding office, demonstrate responsibility for the promotion of integrity within a complex
administrative and socio-economic environment. They must also show a demonstrable
commitment to prudent public administration and actively work on combating irregularities.
Their personal commitment to an organisation of integrity, both individually and as a team,
has attracted positive attention. The award consists of the bronze statue ‘Noortje’, created by
Anton Hoornweg, and a cash amount for the promotion of integrity.
More information about the Ien Dales Integrity Award and the full jury report can be found on
the website of the www.caop.nl .