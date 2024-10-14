NEW DATE: Final Phase of Arrival Hall. Reopening now set for Friday,October 18, 2024

The final phase of the long-awaited reopening of the arrival hall has been confirmed for Friday, October 18, This is 3 days later than the earlier communicated date. The rescheduling of the reopening date was necessary to allow for additional testing and fine-tuning of St. Maarten’s entry system, which is fully

integrated with the cutting-edge technology platforms of the airport. Our priority is to ensure that passengers enjoy an exceptional arrival experience. Although minor adjustments will continue to be made post- launch, the airport and Immigration Department are confident in delivering a smooth and flawless start.

This milestone comes after extensive collaboration between the Ministry of Justice/ Immigration Border Protection (IBP) Services, the SXM Airport, Ministry of TEATT/ St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, and contractors Vision Box, Gamma IT Aruba, and BNIP.

With the new arrival hall now completed and equipped with the latest border control systems, both residents and visitors can look forward to an enhanced experience.

SXM Airport thank all the dedicated teams who have worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life and look forward to welcoming passengers to the new and improved arrival hall on Friday, October 18, 2024