Day against Human Trafficking – Stop the Exploitation



The week of October 14 to 18, 2024 is the “Week against human trafficking”.

On 18 October 2024, the ‘Day against Human Trafficking’ takes place in the

Caribbean Netherlands. Human trafficking is a serious crime where people

are coerced, threatened or deceived into exploitative situations, such as labor

exploitation, sexual exploitation, or criminal exploitation.

Human smuggling is also a considerable issue. Smugglers illegally transport

migrants across the border at great cost, often in dangerous conditions. In

their new country, these people often become victims of exploitation once

again.

To raise awareness, activities will be organized on all three islands on 18

October. Human trafficking occurs everywhere, also in the Caribbean

Netherlands. That is why it is important to know how to recognize human

trafficking.

Pay attention to the signals

Recognizing human trafficking is of crucial importance. Pay attention to these

signals:

People work and live (sleep) at the work location;

Groups of people live together at the same locations and pay very high

rents;

rents; People work extremely long days, also in weekends (no days off/no

vacation);

vacation); People are often brought to the workplace in groups;

People who are forced to perform criminal activities or are forced to

prostitute themselves;

prostitute themselves; People do not have their own passport.

What is happening on 18 October?

On the ‘Day against Human Trafficking’, you can take part in two activities on

all islands that will assist in better understanding and recognizing human

trafficking:

VR experience human trafficking

Visitors can use VR goggles to experience what it is like to be a victim of

human trafficking. This highlights how serious this crime is.

Videos about human trafficking

Throughout the day, two films titled ‘Habri bo Wowo’ will be shown. The first

film shows the dangerous crossing from Venezuela to Aruba, while the

second film focuses on sexual exploitation.

There will be also experts present to answer questions and provide

information on human trafficking and human smuggling in the Caribbean

Netherlands.

Locations and times

St. Eustatius: 16 October, Hall in the library, Oranjestad – from 10:00 until

16:00 o’clock

Saba: 18 October, Hall in the library, Oranjestad – from 10:00 until 16:00

o’clock

Bonaire:18 October Jong Bonaire, Kralendijk – from 10:00 until 16:00 o’clock

Stop, report, and make a difference!

Imagine yourself in the shoes of a victim – no freedom, threatened, exploited,

and no one there to help. These people do not have a voice, but you do. Your

eyes and actions can change a life. Do you see signals of human trafficking?

Don’t hesitate, report it! Together, we can stop human trafficking and free

victims from their nightmare.

Always report suspicions of human trafficking. Your doubt can be somebody’s

opportunity!

Report human trafficking

Reporting human trafficking can save lives. Also, if you are in doubt, report it.

Your alertness can help people who are stuck in these situations. It is better to

communicate your suspicions than to remain silent. You can report human

trafficking to the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) through the following

channels: