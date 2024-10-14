Day against Human Trafficking – Stop the Exploitation

The week of October 14 to 18, 2024 is the “Week against human trafficking”.
On 18 October 2024, the ‘Day against Human Trafficking’ takes place in the
Caribbean Netherlands. Human trafficking is a serious crime where people
are coerced, threatened or deceived into exploitative situations, such as labor
exploitation, sexual exploitation, or criminal exploitation.
Human smuggling is also a considerable issue. Smugglers illegally transport
migrants across the border at great cost, often in dangerous conditions. In
their new country, these people often become victims of exploitation once
again.
To raise awareness, activities will be organized on all three islands on 18
October. Human trafficking occurs everywhere, also in the Caribbean
Netherlands. That is why it is important to know how to recognize human
trafficking.
Pay attention to the signals
Recognizing human trafficking is of crucial importance. Pay attention to these
signals:
- People work and live (sleep) at the work location;
- Groups of people live together at the same locations and pay very high
rents;
- People work extremely long days, also in weekends (no days off/no
vacation);
- People are often brought to the workplace in groups;
- People who are forced to perform criminal activities or are forced to
prostitute themselves;
- People do not have their own passport.
What is happening on 18 October?
On the ‘Day against Human Trafficking’, you can take part in two activities on
all islands that will assist in better understanding and recognizing human
trafficking:
VR experience human trafficking
Visitors can use VR goggles to experience what it is like to be a victim of
human trafficking. This highlights how serious this crime is.
Videos about human trafficking
Throughout the day, two films titled ‘Habri bo Wowo’ will be shown. The first
film shows the dangerous crossing from Venezuela to Aruba, while the
second film focuses on sexual exploitation.
There will be also experts present to answer questions and provide
information on human trafficking and human smuggling in the Caribbean
Netherlands.
Locations and times
St. Eustatius: 16 October, Hall in the library, Oranjestad – from 10:00 until
16:00 o’clock
Saba: 18 October, Hall in the library, Oranjestad – from 10:00 until 16:00
o’clock
Bonaire:18 October Jong Bonaire, Kralendijk – from 10:00 until 16:00 o’clock
Stop, report, and make a difference!
Imagine yourself in the shoes of a victim – no freedom, threatened, exploited,
and no one there to help. These people do not have a voice, but you do. Your
eyes and actions can change a life. Do you see signals of human trafficking?
Don’t hesitate, report it! Together, we can stop human trafficking and free
victims from their nightmare.
Always report suspicions of human trafficking. Your doubt can be somebody’s
opportunity!
Report human trafficking
Reporting human trafficking can save lives. Also, if you are in doubt, report it.
Your alertness can help people who are stuck in these situations. It is better to
communicate your suspicions than to remain silent. You can report human
trafficking to the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) through the following
channels:
- Emergency number: 911
- Anonymous tip line: 9310
- Email: infodesk@politiekpcn.com
We urge everyone to be alert and to report suspicious situations. Together,
we can stop human trafficking and help victims.