ODM: Remain Vigilant and Monitor MDS Weather Reports

Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, is calling on residents nd the business community to remain vigilant and monitor

local weather reports from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ as the country moves through the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The next named storm will be called Francine. Forecasters anticipate an increase in tropical weather activity for the month of September, the peak month of the season.

ODM calls on the community to double check their disaster supply kit which should be in place from the beginning of the hurricane season.

The disaster supply kit should have at least seven days of food and water. If you haven’t compiled such, the time to do so is now! Don’t wait for the last moment to be storm/hurricane ready.

The remaining storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are: Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website:

www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Residents, visitors and business owners and operators should know the difference between a watch and a warning.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when tropical storm conditions of sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour are possible within a specified area within 48 hours; a Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions can be expected within 36 hours. Tropical Storm does not have to reach hurricane strength to be deadly.

A Hurricane Watch means hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, with tropical storm force winds beginning within 48 hours; a hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, with tropical storm force winds beginning within 36 hours.

You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime

Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, rely on forecasts that can be found at the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Remain vigilant and prepared!

The hurricane season runs through November 30.