EUR 80 million for reinforcement of economic foundation Caribbeanislands

The Cabinet is making EUR 80 million available for three projects that are
expected to contribute to the reinforcement of the economic foundation and
the enhancement of the self-sufficiency of the Caribbean islands. This will
result in the construction of a new port on Saba, the improvement of
infrastructure on Bonaire, and the enhancement of food security on all six
islands.
For the construction of a new, hurricane- and future-proof port on Saba, a total of
EUR 40 million is made available in 2025 and 2026. For the improvement of the road
network on Bonaire, the Cabinet is making EUR 16 million available. Both projects
contribute to economic self-sufficiency and boost key sectors, including tourism. In
addition, to ensure that Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and
Saba are ultimately less dependent on food imports from abroad, the Cabinet is
making EUR 24 million available for projects that contribute to the enhancement of
food security.
Good governance and sound public finances
In addition to these three projects, the Cabinet is focusing on sound public finances
and good governance, as they contribute sustainably to economic self-sufficiency.
Until 2027, the Temporary Working Organisation (TWO) will continue to assist the
Countries in putting solid public finances, strong government, good public services,
economic development, and education in order. In 2025, EUR 30 million is made
available for this. To ensure security and the rule of law, the Cabinet supports Aruba,
Curaçao, and St. Maarten with investments in detention, the reinforcement of border
control, and the tackling of undermining criminality. This will total EUR 70 million in
2025.
Enhancement of livelihood security
On Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba the Cabinet is also enhancing the livelihood
security. The Cabinet is structurally releasing EUR 2 million to reinforce (island)
services in the area of poverty and debt. Furthermore, EUR 1 million is made
available structurally for school meals. In addition, the Cabinet wants to strengthen
the purchasing power of both parents and minimum and middle-class incomes. The
Cabinet has reserved EUR 8 million structurally for this purpose. The exact details of
this are elaborated by the Cabinet in the short term.