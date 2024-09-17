EUR 80 million for reinforcement of economic foundation Caribbeanislands



The Cabinet is making EUR 80 million available for three projects that are

expected to contribute to the reinforcement of the economic foundation and

the enhancement of the self-sufficiency of the Caribbean islands. This will

result in the construction of a new port on Saba, the improvement of

infrastructure on Bonaire, and the enhancement of food security on all six

islands.

For the construction of a new, hurricane- and future-proof port on Saba, a total of

EUR 40 million is made available in 2025 and 2026. For the improvement of the road

network on Bonaire, the Cabinet is making EUR 16 million available. Both projects

contribute to economic self-sufficiency and boost key sectors, including tourism. In

addition, to ensure that Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and

Saba are ultimately less dependent on food imports from abroad, the Cabinet is

making EUR 24 million available for projects that contribute to the enhancement of

food security.

Good governance and sound public finances

In addition to these three projects, the Cabinet is focusing on sound public finances

and good governance, as they contribute sustainably to economic self-sufficiency.

Until 2027, the Temporary Working Organisation (TWO) will continue to assist the

Countries in putting solid public finances, strong government, good public services,

economic development, and education in order. In 2025, EUR 30 million is made

available for this. To ensure security and the rule of law, the Cabinet supports Aruba,

Curaçao, and St. Maarten with investments in detention, the reinforcement of border

control, and the tackling of undermining criminality. This will total EUR 70 million in

2025.

Enhancement of livelihood security

On Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba the Cabinet is also enhancing the livelihood

security. The Cabinet is structurally releasing EUR 2 million to reinforce (island)

services in the area of poverty and debt. Furthermore, EUR 1 million is made

available structurally for school meals. In addition, the Cabinet wants to strengthen

the purchasing power of both parents and minimum and middle-class incomes. The

Cabinet has reserved EUR 8 million structurally for this purpose. The exact details of

this are elaborated by the Cabinet in the short term.