BTP advises public on prohibition of Starlink antennas usage

Bureau Telecommunications and Post Sint Maarten (BTP) is advising all resellers that the
sale and distribution of Starlink antennas on the Dutch side of Sint Maarten is strictly
prohibited. At present, Starlink, operated by SpaceX, is not authorized to provide
telecommunication services through their antennas on the Dutch side of Sint Maarten.
Therefore, any transmission of Starlink telecommunication services is unlawful.
Unauthorized usage
Starlink’s telecommunication services, which are delivered through their satellite antennas,
require proper authorization and a license (“machtiging”) issued by BTP. As Starlink does
not hold such a license (“machtiging”) for the Dutch side of Sint Maarten, the deployment of
Starlink antennas is illegal and may result in penalties.
Regulatory compliance
BTP is committed to ensuring that all telecommunication services within its jurisdiction
comply with the necessary regulatory frameworks and standards. This is crucial for
maintaining the integrity and security of telecommunication services and infrastructure on the
island.
Public advisory
We urge all residents, businesses, and visitors to refrain from selling, purchasing, installing,
or using Starlink antennas on the Dutch side of Sint Maarten.
Contact information
For further information or if you have any questions regarding this advisory, please contact
Bureau Telecommunications and Post Sint Maarten at +1(721)542-4699.
We appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation in this matter as we strive to
ensure compliant and reliable telecommunication services for everyone on Sint Maarten.