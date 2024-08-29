Public Entity Saba initiates Car Wreck and Metal Waste Removal Project

Based on an island survey that was recently conducted, it has been noted that several car
wrecks and metal waste are present, posing a serious hazard to the community in numerous
ways. Due to this, Public Entity Saba will begin a Car Wreck and Metal Waste Removal Project.
Removing car wrecks and scrap metals from the island will greatly benefit Saba in many ways.
For example, the removals will assist in reducing the risk of dengue, as it eliminates mosquito
breeding sites. It will also lower the possibility of dangerous materials becoming airborne during
strong winds. Additionally, removing these wrecks and metal piles will boost the island’s safety
by ensuring emergency service vehicles can respond more swiftly, specifically to private homes,
ultimately leading to the enhanced wellbeing of the community. Overall, these actions will
enhance public health and safety across the island.
In conjunction with this initiative, PES recognizes the unique opportunity presented by the
availability of a metal baler on the island. This equipment is crucial for efficiently processing
metal waste, including car wrecks. Previously, the removal of metal and car wrecks from Saba
was done using a barge and has been met with significant challenges due to limited manpower,
resources, and the time-intensive nature of preparing vehicles. With this current opportunity,
PES’ Waste Management employees will receive training in processing cars for baling, resulting
in more efficient metal storage at the waste facility.
Public Entity Saba views the current availability of the baler as an advantage, enabling us to not
only assist the community in maintaining the island’s cleanliness but also to address our own
backlog of metal waste. By maximizing the use of this equipment, PES aims to improve the
management of waste within its own facilities, demonstrating our commitment to environmental
responsibility and the efficient use of resources.
Free removal of car wrecks
Due to the numerous benefits of removing the car wrecks, PES will be offering free removal of
car wrecks at no cost to residents, (with the consent of the owner) for one time only. If the owner
of a car wreck opts to not have the car removed by PES, the owner may be fined or have the
car removed by PES (at the expense of the owner) if the car wreck is deemed either a hazard to
public health or an environmental hazard, and has not been either repaired or taken to the
Waste Management Facility within a certain timeframe.
“We are urging all residents to come together as a community and take advantage of this
opportunity to remove these car wrecks and metal waste, as a demonstration of our collective
commitment to a cleaner and safer environment for everyone,” stated Commissioner Zagers.