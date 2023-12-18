Police Force of Sint Maarten Responds to Traffic Incident on Celsius Road

On December 18th, 2023, at approximately 08:15 AM, the Police Dispatch Center received
reports of a traffic incident on Celsius Road, Cole Bay. Several calls were made regarding a
white SUV that had skidded off the road, prompting a response from the first responders of
the Police Force, Fire Department, and Ambulance services.
Upon arrival at the scene, the responding officers found a white Infinity SUV that had lost
control and veered off the road, ultimately going over the cliff. Inside the vehicle were a
female driver and a toddler. A coordinated effort by the first responders ensured the timely
extraction of both individuals, who were then handed over to the awaiting ambulance
personnel.
While both victims suffered minor injuries, they received first aid at the scene before being
transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical attention. The
collaborative response from the Police, Fire Department, and Ambulance services played a
crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the individuals involved.
The Traffic Department of the KPSM (Korps Politie Sint Maarten) is investigating the
circumstances surrounding this incident to determine the factors that led to the loss of
control by the white Infinity SUV.
The Police Force of Sint Maarten emphasizes the importance of road safety and urges all
motorists to exercise caution, especially during adverse weather conditions. Further updates
on the investigation will be provided as information becomes available.