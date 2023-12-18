Police Force of Sint Maarten Responds to Traffic Incident on Celsius Road



On December 18th, 2023, at approximately 08:15 AM, the Police Dispatch Center received

reports of a traffic incident on Celsius Road, Cole Bay. Several calls were made regarding a

white SUV that had skidded off the road, prompting a response from the first responders of

the Police Force, Fire Department, and Ambulance services.

Upon arrival at the scene, the responding officers found a white Infinity SUV that had lost

control and veered off the road, ultimately going over the cliff. Inside the vehicle were a

female driver and a toddler. A coordinated effort by the first responders ensured the timely

extraction of both individuals, who were then handed over to the awaiting ambulance

personnel.

While both victims suffered minor injuries, they received first aid at the scene before being

transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical attention. The

collaborative response from the Police, Fire Department, and Ambulance services played a

crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the individuals involved.

The Traffic Department of the KPSM (Korps Politie Sint Maarten) is investigating the

circumstances surrounding this incident to determine the factors that led to the loss of

control by the white Infinity SUV.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten emphasizes the importance of road safety and urges all

motorists to exercise caution, especially during adverse weather conditions. Further updates

on the investigation will be provided as information becomes available.