Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Year-End Safety Measures by Sint Maarten Police Force: Successful VehicleControls

1 day ago
Pearl FM


As the year draws to a close, the Sint Maarten Police Force is intensifying its efforts to
ensure the safety and well-being of the community during the busy holiday season. In a
series of year-end actions, officers have increased traffic controls to maintain a secure road
environment.
During recent controls on various locations across the island, officers encountered a notable
incident. A white Kia Picanto was stopped, and upon inspection, a firearm was discovered in
the vehicle. The driver was promptly arrested and brought to the police station in
Philipsburg for further investigation.

