Sint Maarten Police Force Elevates Personnel Training in Collaboration with DutchCaribbean Police Chiefs, Acknowledges International Support



In alignment with the visionary goals set forth by the Chief of Police of Sint Maarten, and in

collaboration with counterparts across the Dutch Caribbean, a prepared training plan was

put in motion on other to enhance the skill set and expertise of police personnel. The

initiative, funded by the “Association of Chiefs of Police of the Dutch Caribbean,” aims to

collectively elevate the capabilities of the diverse police forces.

In the week of December 12th, 2023, the first phase of this transformative training unfolded

at Miami-Dade College. This initial segment focused on Community Policing and laid the

foundation for an extensive training program scheduled for early 2024. The primary

emphasis during this phase was on Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design

(CPTED). Officers were given insights into CPTED principles and learned to formulate

security assessments for various buildings and businesses.

A specialized training session also took place for members of the A-Team, concentrating on

“Bomb Verkenning” (Bomb Reconnaissance). This module provided participants with

insights into recognizing and managing explosive threats. The thorough training ensures

that the A-Team is prepared to handle situations involving explosives with precision and

expertise.

As part of this training program, Members of the A-Team also undertook a walkthrough of

various critical infrastructure locations on Sint Maarten. This proactive measure, aligned

with the vision and knowledge gained during the Bomb Verkenning (Bomb Reconnaissance)

training, ensures that the team is well-equipped to handle any situation that may arise at

these vital sites.

Simultaneously, officers serving as shooting instructors underwent advanced training in the

Netherlands, specializing in their field. This training program aims to enhance their

instructional capabilities, thereby contributing to a more skilled and proficient police force.

The success of these training initiatives would not have been possible without the

collaborative efforts of the different police organizations across the Dutch Caribbean. The

Sint Maarten Police Force expresses gratitude to Minister of Justice of Sint Maarten and all

the Ministers of Justice from other countries for their invaluable input and support in

shaping these training programs.

These meticulously designed training sessions underscore the commitment of the

“Association of Chiefs of Police of the Dutch Caribbean” to elevate and specialize the

personnel across different police organizations. The ongoing collaboration reflects a united

effort to ensure that law enforcement professionals are equipped with the latest skills and

knowledge, fostering a safer and more secure environment for the communities they serve.