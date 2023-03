Suzy Römer guest speaker at Saba’s International Women’s Day event

Former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles Susy Römer will be the guest speaker at Saba’s

International Women’s Day event this Wednesday, March 8, announced Commissioner of Cultural and

Gender Affairs Rolando Wilson on Monday.

The Public Entity Saba and its Community Development Department are again hosting the annual

International Women’s Day event on March 8. This time, the event will take place at the Saba Arawak

Hotel, and all women on Saba are invited to attend. This year’s theme of the International Women’s Day

is: “Embracing Equity.”

The event starts at 6:00pm with an Elegant Expo where Saba’s young female entrepreneurs and other

upcoming young entrepreneurs will inspire the public with their home-made art items. At 7:00pm, the

official ceremony and the award giving will take place, followed by an after party with DJ entertainment.

Food and drinks will be served. As it is not possible to park at the hotel, guests are encouraged to use

the bus shuttle service from The Bottom, Windwardside and Hell’s Gate to get to the hotel and to get

home afterwards.

The official ceremony will include a short address by Commissioner Wilson and the address by guest

speaker Römer. Susanne ‘Suzy’ Römer was born in Curaçao (1959) and studied law, majoring in civil law

and criminal law, at the University of Groningen (RUG). Following her studies in 1984, she was a

scientific assistant and lecturer at the same faculty.

In 1986 she returned to her native Curaçao ta practice law as attorney-at-law. Between 1992 and 2002,

she worked in the public sector, serving as Member of the Curaçao Island Council, Member of the

Netherlands Antilles Parliament, Minister of Justice, Minister of Economic Affairs and twice Prime

Minister of the Netherlands Antilles.

From 2002, she held several executive positions in the private sector. At the request of the Netherlands

Antilles government, she was an advisor in the political process for the formation of the new political

structure of the Kingdom, a process that took place from 2006 to 2010.

She was also a deputy member of the St. Maarten Constitutional Court from 2010 to 2015, until she

accepted a position in the Curaçao Government as Minister of Traffic, Transport and Spatial Planning

and subsequently Minister of Health, Environment and Nature (2015-2020).

Suzy has several scientific publications to her name and is affiliated with the Faculty of Law of the

University of Curaçao.