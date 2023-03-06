Justice personnel pension premiums being calculated by APS

The Ministry of Justice is currently making great headway with the ongoing calculation and placement process. Just one month after the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson engaged with Sint Maarten Pension Fund (APS) for the incorporation of the 16.3% retroactive pension calculations for law enforcement personnel, all related data have been sent to APS for review and completion. The incorporation of the 16.3% retroactive pension by APS is the

last part of the calculation process to establish the full debt amount the Government of Sint Maarten

will have to pay law enforcement personnel over a three-to-five-year period as agreed in the

established Covenant agreement.

The Ministry of Justice also continues to engage with Antek IT Solutions who were consulted to

retrieve historical data of all law enforcement personnel. This data is being used to calculate the

payments once APS has made the updates to their administration. The ministry is also using this

system to ensure the information provided by each department regarding their personnel’s past and

current function, salary and other pertinent related information is accurate.

To avoid any discrepancies in the amounts to be paid out to the respective justice personnel, the data

of the total calculations will be submitted to SOAB for auditing. Upon receipt of the audited report

from SOAB, Minister Richardson will send the completed National Decree containing General

Measures (Lbham) in connection with the new police law, the new salary scales, and the approved

Function Book back to His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly for approval and signature.

Simultaneously, the placement process is underway with the placement of all justice personnel in

their new function according to the approved Function Book. The Placement Committee will begin

issuing placement offer letters to all justice personnel starting on March 15, 2023. The letters will

include information such as the new function and salary amount.

For many years, the administration of the Human Resources Department of the Ministry of Justice

remained incomplete and unmanaged. In a bid to improve the personnel data management of the

Ministry, the HR department of Justice has been busy establishing proper personnel files for all

employees of the entire ministry.

On February 14, 2023, Minister Richardson requested a meeting with the Committee of Civil

Servants Union (CCSU) to gain approval for the use of the Government Payroll system and other

legitimate documents to confirm function(s) and salary information of justice personnel, in those

instances where the documents are not available. For example, a staff member within a department

may have been given a directive via email to begin functioning in a specific position. This email

would be the documentation provided to demonstrate the period for which the worker has been

functioning in said capacity. On March 2, 2023, Minister Richardson sent a letter to all personnel requesting them to share any documentation to support the function they are in, as these will be taken into consideration when preparing the placement letters.

“This is the first time in Sint Maarten’s history whereby the process of resolving the Ministry of

Justice’s personnel affairs has made such a great feat near the finish line within a four-year

governing term. This process has been and continues to be a meticulous one, requiring accuracy and

diligence with the data of over 700 justice employees: Prison, Customs, Police, Immigration, MOT,

National Detectives, Staff Bureau, and Judicial Affairs. The Court of Guardianship currently remains

part of the ministry but the updating of the LIOL must be done and then their Function Book will be

added to the ministry.

“I ask that persons using professional platforms to create unrest consider this, as the spreading of

false narratives is misleading a number of justice personnel and the population, an action not

conducive to the process.

“I take this time to thank all personnel of the Ministry of Justice for their patience. I will continue to

keep you updated and assure you that all parties involved including the placement committee, the HR

department, APS, Antek, and SOAB are working diligently behind the scenes to finalize the calculation and placement process within short,” stated Minister Richardson.