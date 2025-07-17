HNLMS Friesland intercepts 4,200 kilos of drugs

And once again, HNLMS Friesland managed to capture a large shipment of drugs in the Caribbean Sea. This occurred during two interceptions on June 25th and one on July 3rd. The total haul from the three seizures was 4,200 kilos. This was announced today.

The U.S. Coast Guard and a maritime patrol aircraft from the Caribbean Coast Guard discovered the smuggling boats. The Friesland immediately took action in each case. The ship dispatched its fast interceptor vessels, the Frisc, as well as a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter. These forced the smugglers to stop.

The three so-called go-fasts were carrying narcotics weighing 700, 1,000, and 2,500 kilograms, respectively. The drugs were handed over to the U.S. Coast Guard.

7,800 kilos

HNLMS Friesland has been operating as a station ship in the Caribbean since the end of May. Since then, the ship has intercepted nearly 7,800 kilograms of contraband.

During anti-drug operations, the Navy alternates with the Caribbean Coast Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard. The station ship is also ready to provide humanitarian assistance in the event of natural disasters such as hurricanes.