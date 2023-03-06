In support and promotion of local businesses, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and

Telecommunication Arthur H. L. Lambriex provided the talented artist Koffee, who performed on Sunday

night, March 5, at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta 2023, a gift bag from Nectar, an eco-friendly beauty

products company that make their products locally.

The Minister said that he looks forward to seeing the Heineken Regatta grow steadily in the coming years and

exploring ways how additional local entrepreneurs and start-up businesses can be more involved and

benefitting from this yearly event.