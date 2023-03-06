Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

In support and promotion of local businesses

2 days ago
Pearl FM

In support and promotion of local businesses, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and
Telecommunication Arthur H. L. Lambriex provided the talented artist Koffee, who performed on Sunday
night, March 5, at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta 2023, a gift bag from Nectar, an eco-friendly beauty
products company that make their products locally.
The Minister said that he looks forward to seeing the Heineken Regatta grow steadily in the coming years and
exploring ways how additional local entrepreneurs and start-up businesses can be more involved and
benefitting from this yearly event.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Prime Minister issues message for Women’s Day 2023

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Additional airlift for Saba, Statia

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Joint UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Nomination Procedure for the Dutch Kingdom

1 day ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Prime Minister issues message for Women’s Day 2023

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Additional airlift for Saba, Statia

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Joint UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Nomination Procedure for the Dutch Kingdom

1 day ago
Pearl FM