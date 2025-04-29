preventative Searches Approved for Grand Parade, Labor Day Parade & Closing Jump-UpDate: April 29, 2025



The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) reminds the public that the Public Prosecutor’s Office has

formally granted permission to conduct preventive searches during several key Carnival events. These

include:

The Grand Parade on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

The Second Day Parade (Labor Day Parade) on Thursday, May 1, 2025

The Closing Jump-Up

Preventive searches will be conducted along the full route of these parades, as well as in the Festival

Village area and its surroundings, consistent with the locations outlined in the initial press release.

These include W.J.A. Nisbeth Road (starting from the China Plaza area) and the entirety of Suoaliga

Road.

These searches are part of the broader safety operations in effect from April 25 through May 6, 2025,

aimed at minimizing the risk of illegal firearm possession and violence during Carnival celebrations.

KPSM urges the public to remain cooperative with law enforcement officers and thanks all residents

and visitors for their continued support in ensuring a safe and enjoyable Carnival experience for

everyone