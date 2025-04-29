Featured

Heritage Reflection: “T’is We Carnival” – Book Exhibition at the Sint Maarten Library

4 days ago
Pearl FM


The Sint Maarten Library proudly continues its “Heritage Reflection” series for the month
of April 2025, with a special exhibition titled “T’is We Carnival.” This curated showcase
brings to life the rich traditions and cultural significance of Carnival through a collection of
notable books from the library, perfectly complementing the vibrant festivities taking place
across the island.
The exhibition explores Carnival’s historical roots and its dynamic evolution, featuring
titles such as T’is We Ting, All Ah We, Don’t Stop the Carnival, Chieftain’s Carnival, Caribbean
Carnival, After the Dance, and many more. Each book offers a unique perspective on
Carnival — from its origins to its role today as a proud expression of heritage, unity, and
resilience among Caribbean people.
Perfect for patrons and visitors alike, the exhibition invites everyone to deepen their
understanding and appreciation of Carnival’s enduring impact on culture and identity.
As the “Heritage Reflection” celebration continues, the Sint Maarten Library remains
committed to promoting cultural awareness, literacy, and community engagement through
a variety of dynamic programs and events.
Stay tuned for more exciting activities throughout April 2025!
For more information, visit the Sint Maarten Library’s website or follow them on social
media.

