New Indicators Checklist for the Caribbean Netherlands Helps with Early Detection of Domestic Violence and Child Abuse



Bonaire – The Kadera Foundation for Tackling Domestic Violence and the Care and

Youth Caribbean Netherlands Directorate (ZJCN) of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and

Sport (VWS) are joining forces. They have signed an agreement to use the Indicators

Checklist (Signalenkaart) for domestic violence and child abuse in the Caribbean

Netherlands.

Agreement signed

Earlier this April, Jeroen Traas, Director of Kadera, and Jantine Homan, Social Domain

Manager at ZJCN, signed the agreement. The Indicators Checklist will be made available

later this year in four languages: Papiamentu, English, Spanish, and Dutch. It will be

accessible both online and in printed form.

Recognising early signs is crucial

Domestic violence and child abuse are often recognised too late. Early intervention can

prevent a great deal of harm. In the Netherlands, the Kadera Indicators Checklist

(www.signalenkaart.nl) has been in use for some time. The checklist outlines signs that

may indicate violence, whether in victims, children, or perpetrators. The information is

organised by age group and by themes such as human trafficking and financial

exploitation. Professionals and others can use the checklist to recognise abuse earlier

and to act in line with the Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Reporting Code.

“We are proud to take this next step in the collaboration between Kadera and the

Caribbean Netherlands,” says Jeroen Traas. “The Indicators Checklist is a powerful tool

to identify domestic violence sooner, but it also demands awareness and training. It is

important that professionals recognise their own biases and blind spots when spotting

signs of violence.”

A tool, not proof

Recognising domestic violence and child abuse is difficult and requires a broad

perspective. The Indicators Checklist points to possible signs, but listening carefully to

victims, children, perpetrators, and others involved remains essential. The main goal is to

ensure that everyone involved receives help in time and that families can become safer.