New Indicators Checklist for the Caribbean Netherlands Helps with Early Detection of Domestic Violence and Child Abuse

Bonaire – The Kadera Foundation for Tackling Domestic Violence and the Care and
Youth Caribbean Netherlands Directorate (ZJCN) of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and
Sport (VWS) are joining forces. They have signed an agreement to use the Indicators
Checklist (Signalenkaart) for domestic violence and child abuse in the Caribbean
Netherlands.
Agreement signed
Earlier this April, Jeroen Traas, Director of Kadera, and Jantine Homan, Social Domain
Manager at ZJCN, signed the agreement. The Indicators Checklist will be made available
later this year in four languages: Papiamentu, English, Spanish, and Dutch. It will be
accessible both online and in printed form.
Recognising early signs is crucial
Domestic violence and child abuse are often recognised too late. Early intervention can
prevent a great deal of harm. In the Netherlands, the Kadera Indicators Checklist
(www.signalenkaart.nl) has been in use for some time. The checklist outlines signs that
may indicate violence, whether in victims, children, or perpetrators. The information is
organised by age group and by themes such as human trafficking and financial
exploitation. Professionals and others can use the checklist to recognise abuse earlier
and to act in line with the Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Reporting Code.
“We are proud to take this next step in the collaboration between Kadera and the
Caribbean Netherlands,” says Jeroen Traas. “The Indicators Checklist is a powerful tool
to identify domestic violence sooner, but it also demands awareness and training. It is
important that professionals recognise their own biases and blind spots when spotting
signs of violence.”
A tool, not proof
Recognising domestic violence and child abuse is difficult and requires a broad
perspective. The Indicators Checklist points to possible signs, but listening carefully to
victims, children, perpetrators, and others involved remains essential. The main goal is to
ensure that everyone involved receives help in time and that families can become safer.