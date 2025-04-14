Police Intensifies Vehicle Controls as Part of Road Safety Measures



On the morning of Friday, April 11, 2025, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) conducted a

comprehensive vehicle control operation along Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard, in the direction of the

Point Blanche area.

This operation also targeted heavy equipment vehicles traveling to and from the Point Blanche area.

Officers inspected both the technical condition of the vehicles and their accompanying documentation

to ensure compliance with legal requirements, particularly regarding the safe and lawful transport of

materials.

In total, 47 vehicles were stopped and inspected.

The operation resulted in the following:

8 fines issued for various violations;

3 vehicles towed due to incomplete or missing documentation.

During the operation, a motorcycle rider was observed performing stunts in close proximity to the

control location. Upon being stopped by officers, it was determined that the motorcycle was not

properly documented. The motorcycle was subsequently towed.

The KPSM urges all individuals whose vehicles were towed to report to the Philipsburg Police Station

with the correct documentation to retrieve their vehicles as soon as possible.

KPSM emphasizes that vehicle control operations will be intensified in the coming weeks as part of the

ongoing commitment to enhancing general road safety across the country.

In particular, motorcycle and scooter riders are reminded that they must have the proper

documentation in order to operate these vehicles legally. Riders who are stopped without valid

documentation will have their motorcycles or scooters towed and may face further legal

consequences.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains dedicated to enforcing traffic regulations and ensuring that all

road users adhere to the laws that safeguard the safety of the public.