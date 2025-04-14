KPSM Investigates Traffic accident Involving Motorcyclist on Bush Road

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating a traffic collision that occurred at
approximately 8:45 PM on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, on Bush Road, in the vicinity of Fresh Green
Supermarket involving car and a motorcycle.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the vehicle was traveling along Bush Road from
the direction of the Prins Bernhard Bridge toward Zagersgut Road. Upon attempting a left turn into the
supermarket’s parking area, the vehicle entered the lane of oncoming traffic and was subsequently
struck on its right side by an approaching motorcycle.
The motorcyclist sustained facial abrasions and is suspected to have suffered serious additional
injuries. He was transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for medical treatment. Due to
the seriousness of his condition, officers were unable to obtain a statement of exactly wat had taken
place.
It has been confirmed that the motorcyclist was not wearing a protective helmet at the time of the
accident.
KPSM strongly urges all motorcycle and scooter riders to comply with all road safety regulations,
including the mandatory use of protective headgear, in order to minimize the risk of severe injury in
the event of an accident.