Selective amnesia: The Legacy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, by Aishira Cicilia

On the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on March 21, 2025, which celebrated its 60 th

anniversary this year, Dutch media reported that the city of Nijmegen had joined the growing

list of municipalities and institutions in the Netherlands that have “uncovered” through

research their deeply ingrained role in the Transatlantic Slave Trade and Chattel Slavery.

Political Involvement in Colonialism

The research stressed that Nijmegen, despite being landlocked, significantly profited

from Slavery and colonialism for centuries (1596-1873). According to historian Joris van den

Tol, during this period the mayors and the councils “prioritized their own and their families’

economic interests through administrative roles.”

Nijmegen’s prominence in the Dutch Republic (1579-1795) allowed it to influence

colonial trade through positions in the Dutch East India Company (VOC) and the Dutch West

India Company (WIC). These companies, chartered by the Dutch States General, played a

pivotal role in international trade, colonial expansion, and warfare conducted on behalf of

Dutch “national” interests.

St. Martin, “the Netherlands part,” in fact, was ostensibly under the control of the

Dutch West India Company, which extracted enormous profits from the island’s salt for

centuries. For example, in the book National Symbols of St. Martin, an illustration shows a

single stock certificate for salt valued at 250 guilders, drawn from a total capital investment

of 1,000,000 guilders in 1859. Three million barrels of salt were harvested from the Great

Salt Pond in 1789.

Enslaved African men, women, and children, people from whom most of us

descended, were forced to pick this salt, and perform other forms of brutal, unpaid labor for

hundreds of years under the Slavery-based economy of the Netherlands — including during

the height of its maritime power. The slave-based economy was responsible for sustaining the

Dutch empire, in no small measure.

Economic Interests Centered around Slavery

The new study, released in March 2025 in the book Nijmegen & Slavernij: Publiek bestuur en

persoonlijk profijt, 1596–1873 1 (Nijmegen & Slavery), uncovers Nijmegen’s vital role in colonial trade

by supplying wood for ships and oxen for plantation sugar mills. As a transit hub, Nijmegen

facilitated the movement of goods between the western Netherlands and Germany, enabling

the city to develop a processing industry that increased the value of products for re-export.

French “refugees” also contributed by establishing a cloth trade supported by child

labor from orphanages in Nijmegen, aided and abetted by the municipal government. These

findings reveal how the city’s economy was intertwined with Slavery and colonialism, with

the eventual enormous Dutch wealth derived from both.

Imagine that, instead of Slavery, the trade in oranges had catapulted Nijmegen’s

economy. Would this not have been proudly advertised, much like the tulips and the

windmills?

How is it that such a foundational economic pillar has gone virtually “unknown” until

2023, when the workgroup “Colonial and Slavery History Nijmegen” petitioned the city

council to “acknowledge, recognize, and explore how to give Nijmegen’s Slavery history a

place within the community”? The workgroup was a collaboration between Amnesty

International Nijmegen, GroenLinks Nijmegen, and Bij1 Nijmegen, supported by individuals

and groups.

And the People … ?

One argument I often heard growing up in St. Martin was that the average Dutch

person was largely unaware of their country’s involvement in the Transatlantic Slave Trade

and Chattel Slavery. The immense wealth generated for the Netherlands from that barbaric

enterprise in St. Martin and other Dutch slave-holding territories in the Caribbean region was

rarely acknowledged. In fact, while there was some debate about Slavery in the Netherlands

(especially during the Eighty Years’ War), the researchers found absolutely “no evidence of

this in Nijmegen.”

Historian van den Tol pointed out that “in Nijmegen’s newspapers and pamphlets, you

find articles opposing the abolition of slavery, and it is clear from the coverage that everyone

knew what was happening in Suriname down to the last detail.” 2

It should be noted that St. Martin, like the rest of the Dutch Antilles and Suriname,

was “administered” by the WIC. Regent families in Nijmegen profited from the economic

activities surrounding Slavery and had shares in slave and colonial plantations in the

Caribbean, the Americas, and Asia.

The historical records challenge any notion that the people in the Netherlands had

little knowledge of what was happening during Slavery. And to my larger point, such deep

ancestral ties and legacies of wealth and power built on Slavery does not simply disappear

after the Emancipation period of 1863-1873 in most of the Dutch colonies; they remain

entrenched in the society up to this day.

Another interesting fact “uncovered” from Nijmegen & Slavernij is that the University

of Nijmegen’s (Radboud University) campus was built on property formerly owned by Adam

Jacob Smits (1685-1742).

Smits was an administrator in Nijmegen for over 30 years, held the office of mayor

twice, and was a governor in the WIC and VOC on behalf of the province of Gelderland (of

which Nijmegen is part). With his investments in WIC and VOC, one of the perks that he

received was the naming of the ship Horssen after him.

The above examples show how beneficial Slavery was to Nijmegen and the

Netherlands as a whole. Nijmegen, and the Netherlands, were standing ten toes down on the

“unholy institution” of Slavery in St. Martin and throughout the colonies.

The Netherlands was fully and intentionally involved in Slavery, built immense

wealth upon it, and then paraded that wealth, deliberately omitting how it was accumulated.

In fact, the educational system in St. Martin (and throughout the remaining Dutch

colonies) would have us believe that Europeans were great explorers and skilled negotiators,

positioning themselves, especially the Dutch, as great tradesmen; hence, the reason for their

global status and power. Clearly that is not the whole picture. Some important details were

deliberately omitted: selective amnesia, if you will.

When the current mayor of Nijmegen, Mayor Bruls, received a copy of Nijmegen &

Slavery, he stated in part: “Even though this took place in the spirit of the times, what we

know does not make it any less sad, painful, and horrible.” 3

“This took place in the spirit of the times” is another common trope, a phrase repeated

even by some in St. Martin and elsewhere. King Willem Alexander of the Kingdom of the

Netherlands made a similar statement in his 2022 speech from the throne, beseeching us “not

to judge our forebears through the prism of modern values.” 4

These recent statements continue to infantilize and minimize the intentionality and

orchestration of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, Chattel Slavery, and colonialism to this day.

This underscores the insidious nature of colonialism, its mindset, structures, laws, and the

behaviors and activities, including racism, that continue to shape societies today.

As the St. Martin nation, we must confront colonialism for what it is, reject it in all its

forms, and reimagine a St. Martin in the image of our ancestral and modern nation-building

values. And work like hell to build it. It is what the spirit of our times demands.