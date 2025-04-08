KPSM Steps Up Enforcement Operations – Arrest Made and Stolen Vehicle Recovered



The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has carried out a series of control operations over the past

several days in various districts, including the Philipsburg area. These operations are part of the

police’s ongoing efforts to address illegal firearm possession, narcotics-related offenses, and traffic law

violations.

As a result of these controls, officers arrested a male suspect with the initials M.F., for whom an

outstanding arrest warrant had been issued in connection with theft and the fencing of stolen goods.

This suspect was arrested and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he is currently

being held for further questioning.

In a separate incident, officers discovered a white Hyundai i20 that had been reported stolen on

April 1st, 2025. The vehicle was located in the Garden of Eden area in Dutch Quarter. It was

subsequently confiscated and brought to the Philipsburg Police Station for further investigation.

The Sint Maarten Police Force reminds all drivers and vehicle owners that it is mandatory to carry

proper documentation for their vehicles at all times. This includes a valid driver’s license, insurance,

and vehicle registration. Non-compliance may result in fines or further legal consequences.

These operations will continue and intensify in the coming weeks as the police prepare for the busy

Easter and Carnival periods. The KPSM remains committed to ensuring public safety and maintaining

law and order throughout the island.

The public is encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activities by

contacting the police hotline at +1 (721) 542-2222 or submitting tips anonymously via the tip line.