KPSM Personnel Continue to Receive Upgraded Training to Enhance Public Safety



The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to announces the successful completion of several

key training programs aimed at enhancing the professional development of its personnel and

strengthening community policing.

Five KPSM officers have recently returned from Miami, where they completed an intensive week-long

training program to become certified School Resource Officers. This specialized training equips officers

with the necessary skills to build positive relationships with students, foster a safe school

environment, and address youth-related issues effectively within educational institutions.

In addition, several KPSM personnel took part in an intensive BAVPOL training program (Buitengewoon

Agent van Politie), conducted in collaboration with various government departments. Each department

focused on its own area of expertise, contributing to a well-rounded and highly professional training

experience.

KPSM would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the officers who successfully completed

their training, as well as extend sincere gratitude to the institutions, trainers, and partner

organizations that made these essential training programs possible.

Continuous training and development remain a top priority for KPSM as the organization works to

improve public safety and community engagement across the island.