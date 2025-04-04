Four Caribbean Instructors receive certification pin ‘Het Uiltje’

The Royal Navy has awarded the instructor badge, ‘Het Uiltje’, to three Curaçaoan and one Aruban soldier.

Three Curaçao and one Aruban instructor received the brevet badge ‘Het Uiltje’ today and are now qualified to train new recruits to become soldiers. They teach subjects such as Self help and Help to comrades (Zelf Hulp Kameraden Hulp (ZHKH), Laws and legal knowledge, map and compass and shooting. In addition, they can also give further training to professional soldiers.

This award emphasizes the importance of well-trained instructors. They play a major role in the training and guidance of military personnel, and their efforts are of immense value to both the Caribbean region and the Netherlands. The cooperation between Caribbean and Dutch military personnel strengthens regional security and contributes to effective cooperation in the future.

In addition, seven instructors, including these four, received the ‘ECOD Assessor’ certificate, which officially authorizes them to assess Military personnel. These recognitions emphasize the important work of the instructors in training new military personnel for the Royal Navy.