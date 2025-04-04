Successful Town Hall Spurs Expansion of FBE Evaluation Engagement Series by CLIMBFoundation



The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sports (MECYS), in collaboration with the CLIMB Foundation, is pleased to announce that the Town Hall meeting held on Wednesday, April 2 nd , 2025, to discuss the ongoing evaluation of Foundation Based Education (FBE) was a resounding success.

Attendees were actively engaged in the session, received detailed information about the

methodology of the evaluation project, and provided thoughtful questions and valuable input that

will help shape the future of FBE in Sint Maarten.

Building on the success of the first Town Hall event, the CLIMB Foundation is expanding the

Town Hall series to include various districts across the island. The upcoming Town Hall

meetings are scheduled as follows:

● Wednesday, April 9th, 2025 – Government Administration Building (Philipsburg), 7:00

PM to 8:30 PM

● Thursday, April 10th, 2025 – Rupert I Maynard Youth Community Center (St. Peters),

7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

● Wednesday, April 16th, 2025 – Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School (Cay Hill), 7:00

PM to 8:30 PM

● Thursday, April 17th, 2025 – Allen C Halley Jr. Youth Center (by the basketball court,

Simpson Bay), 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

These sessions will provide additional opportunities for the public to learn about the project, ask

questions, and share their perspectives as part of this important national evaluation.

In the meantime, the Ministry continues to encourage all parents of past and present FBE

students to assist in the data collection process by completing the online survey at the following

link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5PXZDGC. Community input remains essential in

ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive evaluation process.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sports and the CLIMB Foundation thank the

community for their active participation and look forward to continued engagement as the

evaluation progresses.