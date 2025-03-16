Minister Brug reflects on the Covid-19 Pandemic



As we pause to reflect on the events of the past five years, we find ourselves remembering that significant moment when the first official COVID-19 case was reported on Sint Maarten. Today, as the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, I want to take this opportunity to honor the tireless dedication and resilience demonstrated by the people of our island during this challenging time.

First, let us acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of our VSA personnel. These men

and women have worked around the clock, sacrificing their personal time and comfort to

ensure that our healthcare system could withstand the pressures brought on by the

pandemic. Their commitment to public health and safety has been nothing short of

heroic, and we owe them a great debt of gratitude.

Furthermore, we must recognize the countless foundations, businesses, and

professionals who stepped up to assist Sint Maarten when we needed it the most.

Whether through donations of medical supplies, financial support, or offering their

services to keep essential businesses running, their contributions were crucial in helping

our island navigate through the storm of uncertainty and fear that COVID-19 brought

into our lives. One of the most profound lessons it has taught us is to respect and value

professions that we often took for granted, particularly the role of cleaners.

Volunteers also played a vital role; their selfless acts of kindness and support provided a

beacon of hope during dark times. Whether they were delivering groceries to the

vulnerable, checking in on the elderly, or supporting our healthcare workers, these

volunteers proved that even the smallest actions can have a big impact.

As we reflect on the pandemic’s impact, we also need to consider the lasting effects it

has had on our mental health. The COVID-19 pandemic was not just a physical illness

but an emotional and psychological one as well. The trauma and stress of those difficult

months linger in the hearts and minds of many. Therefore, I want to express my deepest

appreciation for the mental health professionals who continue to work diligently to help

individuals cope with these challenges. Their work is essential in our ongoing recovery,

helping to heal the invisible scars left by the pandemic.

To everyone who played a part in navigating Sint Maarten through these unprecedented

times, I extend my sincerest thanks. Let us honor their efforts by continuing to support

one another as we move forward, stronger and more unified than ever before.