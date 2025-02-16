KPSM Engages in Preparations for Regatta and Carnival 2025 SCDF

As the Sint Maarten prepares for the upcoming Regatta and Carnival 2025 celebrations, a

meetings were also held earlier last week with coordinators of the Regatta, scheduled to take

place between March 6th and 9th, 2025. During this meeting, representatives from the Fire

Department and Paramedics were present to discuss general safety measures and review safety

plans for the event. Additionally, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has initiated essential

safety and security preparations to ensure a well-organized and secure event for all residents and

visitors.

On Friday, February 14th, 2025, the Carnival Committee also held its first coordination meeting

with the leadership of KPSM. During this meeting, key information was shared by

representatives of the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) and the police

regarding the various activities scheduled for the upcoming carnival season

It was noted that the 2025 Carnival season will be shorter due to the timing of the Easter

holidays. In light of this, KPSM and SCDF discussed multiple safety-related aspects, including

the scheduling of vehicle inspections for all participants in the various parades. These inspections

are a crucial part of ensuring that all vehicles meet the necessary safety standards before being

allowed to participate in carnival processions.

Additionally, the preparations for the first major Carnival event, the Causeway Jump-Up,

scheduled for March 15th, 2025, were reviewed. This event marks the official start of the

Carnival festivities and requires detailed security planning to manage crowd control and traffic

regulations efficiently.

Several additional meetings between KPSM and SCDF are planned in the coming weeks leading

up to Carnival 2025. These ongoing discussions will focus on finalizing security strategies,

coordinating law enforcement presence, and ensuring that all necessary safety measures are in

place for a successful and incident-free Carnival season.