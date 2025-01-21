Featured Islands' News

Public Entity Saba Announces Increase in Water Tariffs

1 day ago
Pearl FM


The Public Entity Saba informs the community that the temporary reduction in water prices for 2024,
enabled by an additional subsidy from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, will
conclude on January 31st, 2025. This subsidy was part of the Ministry’s 2024 purchasing power package
for the Caribbean Netherlands, aimed at providing short-term financial relief by reducing water costs.
As there is not sufficient subsidy to maintain the lower rates, starting February 1st, 2025, the rates for
both Saba Splash and trucked RO (Reverse Osmosis) water will return to the standard subsidized prices.
These prices will continue as long as there is sufficient subsidy available.
Pricing (Effective February 1st, 2025)
 Saba Splash Water:
o 3-gallon: $3.50
o 5-gallon: $4.50
 Transported RO Water: $60 per 1,000 gallons
Availability
Saba Splash water remains available at:
 Unique Supermarket
 Big Rock Market
 Saba Greens Store
 Receivers Office at the Government Building (includes free delivery)
For additional questions or more information, please contact, Courtney Hassell:
courtney.hassell@sabagov.nl or Jordan Every: jordan.every@sabagov.nl

