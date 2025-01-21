CARE-SAFE Team Presents Respiratory Infection Prevalence Data Across CAS-BES Islands

In 2024, a groundbreaking research initiative led by several medical professionals from the St.

Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) achieved a major milestone, the presentation of the first

comprehensive dataset on viral respiratory infections at a stakeholder meeting in Curaçao. This

achievement was the result of months of collaborative data collection involving eight laboratories across

Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius.

The project received significant funding from the ZonMW Pandemic Preparedness initiative in an

application spearheaded by Drs. Radjin Steingrover (medical microbiologist), Dr. Lilly Verhagen

(pediatrician-infectious diseases & immunology subspecialist), Drs. Martijn Tilanus (pediatrician), and Dr.

Sonja van Roeden (internist-infectiologist). The current project team leaders include Dr. Jayant Kalpoe

(LabHOH, Aruba), Drs. Radjin Steingrover (Fundashion Mariadal, Bonaire, and SMMC), Dr. Angelino

Tromp and Drs. Fleur Koene (MLS, Curaçao), Dr. Peter Klein Klouwenberg (ADC, Curaçao) and Dr. Lilly

Verhagen (Radboudumc, Nijmegen, The Netherlands and SMMC). The project is driven by Drs. Charlene

Maria and focuses on aligning seasonal vaccinations with local respiratory virus transmission patterns

across the CAS-BES Caribbean islands.

The data revealed valuable insights, including that the seasonality of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in

the Caribbean differs significantly from its seasonality in the Netherlands. While RSV cases in the

Netherlands typically emerge in October, initial cases in the Caribbean are observed as early as June or

July. These findings are particularly timely with the upcoming introduction of a new RSV prophylaxis,

offering a unique opportunity to implement region-specific preventative measures.

The stakeholders meeting brought together laboratory staff, physicians, policymakers, and public health

representatives from across the Dutch Caribbean to discuss implementation strategies. Drs. Charlene

Maria, who spent three months at SMMC contributing to this project, presented the data during the

event and also presented on behalf of the group during Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2024.

The collaborative CARE-SAFE team spans institutions across all six Dutch Caribbean islands, including St.

Maarten Medical Center, St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS), LabHOH, Fundashon Mariadal, Bonlab,

Medical Laboratory Services (MLS) Curacao, Analytisch Diagnostisch Centrum Curacao (ADC), Saba Cares

and St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation.

This collaborative effort exemplifies the project’s guiding principle of “Together Everyone Achieves

More” by fostering regional cooperation and aligning strategies with local epidemiological data. The

2

team aims to enhance public health outcomes across the Caribbean and SMMC is proud to facilitate and

support clinical research on St. Maarten and in the Dutch Caribbean to improve quality of care, ensuring

that the islands and their inhabitants receive high quality healthcare, close to home.