St. Maarten National Basketball Association Hosts Female Basketball Exhibition



The St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) proudly hosted the Female Basketball Exhibition from November 29 to December 1, 2024. This dynamic showcase of basketball talent brought together teams from St. Martin, Anguilla, St. Eustatius, and Suriname to compete in exciting 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 games at the LB Scott Sports Auditorium and the Rupert Maynard Community Centre in St. Peters. The three-day exhibition celebrated teamwork, skill, and sportsmanship, offering fans an unforgettable experience filled with close games and standout performances.

Highlights by Day:

Friday, November 29, 2024 – Opening Day (LB Scott Sports Auditorium)

The tournament kicked off with a strong start from St. Martin’s team, defeating Anguilla with a

commanding score of 41-16 in the 5-on-5 opener. However, in the second game, St. Martin edged

out Suriname in a nail-biting matchup, 24-21, showcasing their tactical prowess.

Saturday, November 30, 2024 – 3-on-3 Showdown (Rupert Maynard Community Centre)

A full day of 3-on-3 action saw teams competing fiercely:

 Game 1 Indomie-Suriname 4 vs St. Martin T1 6

 Game 2 Anguilla T1 1 vs St. Martin T2 9

 Game 3 The Future-Suriname 9 vs Anguilla T2 1

 Game 4 All Travel Services-Suriname 4 vs St. Martin T1 5

 Game 5 Indomie-Suriname 5 vs St. Eustatius 3

Knockout Stage

 Game 1 St. Martin 15 vs St. Eustatius 3

 Game 2 The Future-Suriname 2 vs Indomie-Suriname 3

 Game 3 Indomie-Suriname 3 vs Anguilla 10

 Game 4 All Travel Services-Suriname 5 vs St. Martin 8

 Game 5 Suriname 2 vs St. Martin 14

5 vs 5

 Game 6 St. Eustatius 10 vs Anguilla 4

Sunday, December 1, 2024 – Final Day (LB Scott Sports Auditorium)

The final day featured thrilling 5-on-5 matchups:

 Suriname overwhelmed Anguilla with an impressive 65-26 in the first game.

 The revenge showdown between Suriname and St. Martin ended in Suriname’s favor, with a

competitive 37-30 victory.

Acknowledgments

The SXMNBA extends heartfelt thanks to all participating teams and fans for making this event a

success. Special recognition goes to the players for their dedication and sportsmanship, as well as to

the volunteers and referees who ensured smooth execution throughout the tournament.

This Female Basketball Exhibition highlighted the growing talent and passion for basketball in the

Caribbean. The SXMNBA looks forward to hosting more events that promote women’s basketball

and foster regional camaraderie.

For more information and upcoming events, follow the St. Maarten National Basketball Association on social media.

