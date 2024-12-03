CPS: December 1 is World AIDS Day. “Take the rights path: My health, my right!”



The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) in collaboration with the St. Maarten AIDS

Foundation and other participating partners observed World AIDS Day with a World AIDS Day Health Fair on Saturday, November 30.

The 2024 theme for World AIDS Day is, “Take the rights path:

My health, my right!”

The World AIDS Day Health Fair was very well attended and took place at the PMIA Hall on Back Street.

In addition to free HIV testing offered by the Sint Maarten AIDS Foundation, the Diabetes Foundation of Sint Maarten was also present and offered additional health screenings for glucose, blood pressure and weight.

This activity also included other organizations within the community who advocate for heath including the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Stichting Building Bridges Saving Lives (SBBSL).

SBBSL is committed to raising awareness on public health, sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence and human rights.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) occurs at the most advanced stage of infection.

HIV targets the body’s white blood cells, weakening the immune system. This makes it easier to get sick with diseases like tuberculosis, infections and some cancers.

HIV is spread from the body fluids of an infected person, including blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal fluids. It is not spread by kisses, hugs or sharing food. It can also spread from a mother to her baby.

HIV can be prevented and treated with antiretroviral therapy (ART). Untreated HIV can progress to AIDS, often after many years.

There is no cure for HIV infection. However, with access to effective HIV prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care, including for opportunistic infections, HIV infection has become a manageable chronic health condition, enabling people living with HIV to lead long and healthy lives.

HIV remains a major global public health issue, having claimed an estimated 42.3 million lives to date. Transmission is ongoing in all countries globally.

CPS encourages the community to educate and inform themselves about the latest developments related to AIDS and HIV.