Hyperactive 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Comes to an End. We Must be Thankful says Richardson



The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season officially came to an end over the weekend leaving a trail of destruction, loss of life and massive economic damage across the Americas and the Caribbean,

the United Nations (UN) World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said.

The Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science described the hurricane season as hyperactive

There were 18 named storms, of which 11 became hurricanes, and of those five (5) became major hurricanes (Category 3+ on the Saffir-Simpson Scale). An average season has 14 named storms; seven hurricanes; and three major hurricanes.

Hurricane Beryl made history as the earliest Category 5 hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic basin. Striking in July, Beryl left widespread devastation across parts of the Caribbean causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. Its impact according to WMO on human life was mitigated by advances in early warning systems.

Storm activity picked up in early September, with seven hurricanes forming after 25 September, WMO pointing out that this was a record for late-season activity, adding the 2024 hurricane season underscored the alarming trend of increasingly severe storms fueled by the climate crisis.

Disaster Coordinator and Fire Commander Clive Richardson, said on Sunday that even though Sint Maarten was spared again, our thoughts and prayers should be with our brethren from other parts of the Region who were impacted.

“The Leeward Islands have missed a number of storm systems during the peak period of the season with the exception of Tropical Storm Ernesto that passed about 65 miles from the country in August.

“We have much to be thankful for as a community after making it through another season. Five storms formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of Sint Maarten and Ernesto was the only storm out of 18 for the season that brought tropical storm conditions to the country.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend our national Disaster Management Organization of 10

Emergency Support Functions and all other support organizations and/or teams who mobilized when necessary to protect life and property during the season.

“At the close of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, I call on the community to always be prepared by having an emergency kit and plan in place for any type of disaster that may occur similar to the preparations that you take during the annual hurricane season. You never know when disaster

can hit.

“Severe weather can still occur outside the traditional season and therefore one should always be prepared and remain vigilant as a nation.

“Continue to follow the information channels of the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) as the official national weather service throughout the year.

“May you and your family safely enjoy the upcoming holiday season in a healthy and safe manner,” Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson said on Sunday.