CBCS announces a new bond issue on behalf of the Government of the Country of Sint Maarten



On Friday, December 6, 2024, there will be a bond issue on behalf of the country of Sint Maarten. This bond issue has the following specifications:

NAf 132.000.000,– bond with duration of 25 years. Interest rate is based on the Dutch yield

curve as of December 4, 2024. The yield as of November 6 for a 25-year loan was 2.784%.

The bond will have annual annuity redemption starting on December 6, 2025.

On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, the Dutch State Treasury Agency (DSTA) will be able to subscribe,

and after that up to Thursday, December 5, 2024, 12:00 AM, the general public will be able to

subscribe to this bond issue at all commercial banks in Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Subscription will

take place according to the tender system in which parties indicate for which amount and price they

wish to participate in the loan, thereby revealing their desired yield.

After the closing of the subscription, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten will publish the

price of issue. Parties that have subscribed for a higher price than the price of issue will receive full

allocation. Parties that have subscribed at a price equal to the price of issue will receive the remaining

amount of the issue.

The subscription form and prospectus can be downloaded from our website:

https://www.centralbank.cw/functions/market-operations-payments/government-loans-sint-maarten.