Minister Arrindell Meets with Outgoing Council of State Member for the Kingdom Van der Sluijs-Plantz

Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell recently met with the outgoing Advisory Division of the Council of State for the Kingdom member Maria van der Sluijs-Plantz at the Sint Maarten House in The Hague.

It was the first courtesy visit to Sint Maarten House in The Hague since Arrindell became

the Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary in May. Maria van der Sluijs-Plantz took the opportunity

to bid farewell as the country’s representative.

“The meeting was informative and broached her experience representing Sint Maarten as a

member over a spectrum of topics. The tasks include a great deal and variety of reading

material in preparation of making a meaningful contribution to the discussions and advisory

processes,” Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell said on Sunday.

The Charter for the Kingdom of the Netherlands regulates the basic structure of the

Kingdom and of the formal relations between its constituent countries. The Charter was

signed in 1954 and 2024 marks its 70 th anniversary. A lot has changed in 70-years,

Suriname became independent in 1975, and Aruba became an autonomous country within

the Kingdom in 1986, separate from the Netherlands Antilles.

In 2010, the Netherlands Antilles was dismantled, and Curacao and Sint Maarten received

the status of autonomous country while the remaining islands of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and

Saba became special municipalities and incorporated into the Netherlands.

In relation to the 70 th anniversary of the Kingdom Charter, the Advisory Division of the

Council of State of the Kingdom formulated an advisory opinion pointing out the two

guiding principles for the future of our Kingdom, namely ‘constructive cooperation and

mutual assistance’ and ‘contributing to more balanced relations and mutual understanding’.

It advises Kingdom partners to use these guiding principles in their actions.

It also recommended: The Council of Ministers of the Kingdom consists of the Dutch

Council of Ministers supplemented by the Ministers Plenipotentiary of Aruba, Curaçao and

Sint Maarten. These officials are not directly accountable to any of the four parliaments.

The Kingdom Government as a whole is, but only to the parliament of the country of the

Netherlands. As a result, the parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten do not have

the opportunities that the House of Representatives and the Senate have to hold the

Kingdom Government accountable.

It is ultimately up to the Ministers Plenipotentiary to represent Caribbean interests in the

Council of Ministers of the Kingdom. This is no easy task, given the relationships within the

Council of Ministers of the Kingdom.

The Advisory Division therefore suggests that the position of the Ministers Plenipotentiary in

the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom be strengthened. This can be done, for example, by

making procedural arrangements under which they are given more opportunity to put

forward their views.

The guiding principle here is that Caribbean countries appoint individuals with qualities that

match the weight of the position. It is important that once appointed Ministers

Plenipotentiary are given time to build a network.

Van der Sluijs-Plantz is Sint Maarten’s representative on the Council of State who has

represented the country for almost seven years and whose term comes to an end in March

The Council of Ministers will have to start the process shortly to nominate a new

representative for Sint Maarten. Maria van der Sluijs-Plantz was appointed in October 2018.

Members and State Councilors are appointed on the basis of their expertise and experience

in legislative, administrative or judicial matters. They are drawn from the ranks of

academia, public administration, the judiciary and government.

The Advisory Division of the Council of State for the Kingdom includes extra members

appointed by the other countries of the Kingdom, and they meet once a month. The Vice

President of the Council of State is the chair of the Advisory Division.

The Council of State has two primary tasks, carried out by two separate divisions. The

Advisory Division, as its name implies, advises the Dutch government and Dutch Parliament

on legislation and governance, while the Administrative Jurisdiction Division is the country’s

highest general administrative court. The basis for these responsibilities can be found in

articles 73 and 75 of the Constitution.

The organization comprises of the Advisory Department which provides support to the

Advisory Division; the Administrative Jurisdiction Department; the Support Services

Department; and the Management Support Department.

The Advisory Division of the Council of State provides the government with independent

advice on: all Bills introduced in Parliament by the government; all orders in council, before

they are promulgated by the Crown; all treaties that the government puts before

Parliament for approval; all matters on which its advice is required by law, such as the

Budget Memorandum and expropriation orders; other matters on which the government

seeks the Council’s advice.

The Advisory Division of the Council of State produces about 500 advisory opinions on

legislation annually. Every year, an average of around 1,800 cases and 400 applications for

provisional relief in the field of spatial planning are brought before the Administrative

Jurisdiction Division, over 5,300 cases and 800 applications for provisional relief are

brought before the Aliens Chamber, and over 3,400 appeal cases and 300 applications for

provisional relief are brought before the General Chamber.

Minister Drs. Arrindell, who was the first President of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, was

appointed Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary by the Mercelina cabinet 1 in May 2024 and

started working at the Sint House in July 2024.